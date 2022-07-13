Netflix announces Microsoft as its technology and ad sales partner

Netflix is making moves perhaps to lower its service price in a very competitive market. One way of accomplishing this is by offering an ad-supported tier like other popular streaming services. The company announced today that Microsoft would partner with them for technology and ad sales support.

At launch, consumers can access Netflix’s award-winning content more easily. Marketers looking to Microsoft for their advertising needs will have access to the Netflix audience and premium connected TV inventory. Today’s announcement also endorses Microsoft’s approach to privacy, which they say is “built on protecting customers’ information.” Mircosoft says they are excited about the new venture and excited to offer its marketers and partners a new “premium value.”

Here’s what Netflix COO Greg Peters had to say about the partnership:

“In April, we announced that we will introduce a new lower-priced ad-supported subscription plan for consumers, in addition to our existing ads-free basic, standard, and premium plans. Today we are pleased to announce that we have selected Microsoft as our global advertising technology and sales partner.

“Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we together build a new ad-supported offering. More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members.”

“It’s very early days, and we have much to work through. But our long-term goal is clear: More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers. We’re excited to work with Microsoft as we bring this new service to life.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made his comment on Twitter.

We’re thrilled Netflix has selected Microsoft as its advertising technology and sales partner. We want publishers to have more long-term viable ad monetization platforms, so more people can access the content they love wherever they are. https://t.co/QmPszxJTOf — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) July 13, 2022

