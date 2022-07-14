Samsung says users have registered 200 million devices with SmartThings Find

Find My has been a highly successful service Apple provides its users. Samsung did not have such a thing until recently with its new SmartThings Find. SmartThings Find works much like Apple’s version, and according to the company, it now has 200 million “find nodes” registered in the service.

“Find nodes” are basically devices that are registered in the SmartThings Find service. So the number of users may actually be lower than 200 million as some users may have multiple devices registered in the service. Here’s what Samsung’s press release had to say about this milestone.

“We’re proud and excited to see the rapid growth of the SmartThings Find service. In less than two years, 200 million devices have opted in to help fellow Samsung Galaxy users find their misplaced devices – making it one of the fastest growing services at Samsung,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile eXperience) Business. “Losing a device can be stressful, but SmartThings Find makes it easier to quickly locate and recover your device. It’s just one example of how a connected ecosystem of devices creates meaningful experiences for Samsung Galaxy users all over the world.” As a rapidly growing location service, SmartThings Find enables Samsung Galaxy users to quickly locate registered Samsung Galaxy devices – from smartphones, tablets, watches and earbuds to personal belongings such as keys or your wallet that have a Galaxy SmartTag or SmartTag+ device attached. SmartThings Find leverages Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology to locate your item. If your device is outside of your phone’s range, other nearby Samsung Galaxy users who have opted into SmartThings Find can help you locate it. If you grant SmartThings Find permission, SmartThings Find can also alert users that they have left their device behind. Ensuring the security of sensitive information like location data is a top priority for Samsung. SmartThings Find encrypts user data and keeps it protected by the defense-grade security platform, Samsung Knox. A device’s location data is only revealed to other people with the user’s permission and the ID of each user’s device changes every 15 minutes and is stored anonymously. SmartThings Find also helps users identify unknown SmartTags that follow them for a certain period of time. Samsung

The service is available for most Samsung users, and you can find out more about it on the company’s website. It is important to note that using this service or Apple’s version will allow the respective companies to keep track of your location. Be sure to read Samsung’s privacy policy so that you know how they use your data and what permissions you are giving them to use the service.

