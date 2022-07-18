Dynabook now has four Alder Lake-powered laptops available

Dynabook. If this is the first time you’ve heard the name, be assured you know the company. Dynabook used to be Toshiba, and Toshiba was one of the biggest names in computers some time ago. The company rebranded a while back and is still making laptops and other consumer tech products.

Estimated reading time: 0 minutes

We have covered the company’s laptops in the past, but we missed its current batch of announcements until now. The company currently has four new business laptops available with Intel’s Alder Lake processors. These laptops range in size, configuration, and price, so be sure to click the links in the descriptions below to find out more about each one of them.

Dynabook laptops with Alder Lake

Dynabook Portege X40L

The Portege® X40L-K from Dynabook takes premium, high-performance computing to new extremes. To call this stylish, featherlight, Intel® Evo™ platform laptop powerful is an understatement. Powered by new hybrid-architecture 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory and Wi-Fi 6E, this laptop delivers unprecedented performance and battery life. The 14-inch Eyesafe® 16:10 IPS display, four-speaker Dolby Atmos® audio system, and HD webcam with 360-degree microphones foster unplugged collaboration and productivity. Find this laptop here. Dynabook

Dynabook Portege X30L

The hyperlight Portégé X30L-K from Dynabook proves premium performance and build quality doesn’t have to weigh you down. Weighing as little as 904 grams, this stylish 13-inch Windows laptop features 12thGen hybrid-architecture Intel Core processors, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, and an IGZO or multi-touch display. Engineered for strength and durability this laptop can endure extreme conditions, and easily holds up to daily use by today’s on-the-go professional. Beyond capable, the Portege X30L-K packs dual pointing devices, a comfortable full-size keyboard, a variety of common ports and the Wi-Fi 6E for unplugged productivity. Find this laptop here. Dynabook

Portege X40

The Dynabook Portege X40-K rings in a new era of premium business computing, boasting greater performance, relentless security, and a skillfully crafted, dark blue aluminum chassis that is stylish and durable. Configurable with powerful and efficient hybrid-architecture 12th Gen Intel Core processors, up to 64GB of memory and Wi-Fi 6E, this laptop rips through tasks at incredible speed, while the 14-inch IPS display, DTS audio system and variety of hardware and software security features create a safe and productive workspace anywhere. Find this laptop here. Dynabook

Portege X30W

When success hinges on flexibility, the impressively thin and light Portégé X30W-K 2-in-1 convertible from Dynabook is both the perfect laptop and perfect tablet for whatever the workday brings. The ultra-bright 13.3-inch multi-touch display and Windows Ink create a high-performance canvas for creative freedom. With new full-performance 12thGen Intel Core processors with new hybrid architecture and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, this Intel® Evo™ platform 2-in-1 convertible laptop is faster and more efficient than ever! Find this laptop here. Dynabook

For more on all of these laptops and everything, the company has to offer, be sure to check out their website. What do you think of Alder Lake processors? Are these new batches of laptops something you’re thinking about purchasing? What other brands have you looked at and considered?

What do you think of these laptops? Did you know that Toshiba had rebranded and was still selling laptops? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to follow our Rumble channel and thanks for your continued support of independent tech media!

Last Updated on July 18, 2022.