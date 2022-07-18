The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R packs 700 horsepower and costs $109K

Are you the type of person that can’t get enough horsepower and torque? But also the kind of person that wants that horsepower and torque to be useful offroad. The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R is probably right up your driveway.

Estimated reading time: 0 minutes

The new 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R packs 700 horsepower, backed by 640 lb. ft of torque, to make your offroad adventures wild. I love trucks. I’ve always wanted a truck, but let’s be honest, trucks are expensive. And the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R is going to cost you. Specifically, it will cost you US$109K to own that horsepower and torque. Here’s what Ford’s press release had to say about the new Raptor R:

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R

Ordering opens today for the new 2023 F-150 Raptor R, the most powerful F-150 Raptor ever, featuring a new 5.2-liter supercharged V8 that cranks out 700 horsepower and 640 lb.-ft. of torque for even more extreme off-roading

ever, featuring a new 5.2-liter supercharged V8 that cranks out 700 horsepower and 640 lb.-ft. of torque for even more extreme off-roading Next-level trail-conquering capability starts with long-travel suspension featuring FOX Live Valve shocks specially tuned to take advantage of the truck’s V8 power; standard class-exclusive 37-inch tires and class-best ground clearance offer improved confidence and control over harsh terrain.

Supercharged V8 power accentuated by the unique styling of Raptor R, power dome on the hood, and desert-inspired graphics; black interior enhanced by genuine carbon fiber streaked with signature Ford Performance Code Orange accents

The heart of Raptor R is a new 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine that delivers 700 horsepower and 640 lb.-ft. of torque to give it incredible desert-running power. Ford Performance enlisted the most powerful engine in its lineup – previously seen in the Mustang Shelby GT500® – optimizing it for Raptor-level off-road performance and Built Ford Tough® durability. The result is the most torque-dense supercharged V8 yet in a production pickup. Ford Performance recalibrated this V8 engine’s supercharger and installed a new pulley to optimize its power for off-road use, increasing torque delivery at the low-end and mid-range. These changes help Raptor R offer more performance at the speeds where customers spend most of their time driving. To maintain the extreme off-road durability the Raptor brand is known for, Ford Performance upgraded the original engine’s exhaust manifolds to a cast stainless steel design, including a unique oil cooler and filter, plus a deeper oil pan enabling it to tackle aggressive grades while keeping the engine oil cool. To help the engine breathe better, air intake volume is increased 66% via a wider air intake inlet and a higher-flow, higher-efficiency conical air filter. Ford

I finally have my truck, a used 2014 Ford F-150 STX, but it cost me pennies compared to this 2023 Raptor. Still, I can dream, LOL.

What do you think of the new Ford Raptor R? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on July 18, 2022.