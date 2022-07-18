Samsung’s fourth generation of foldables may be announced on August 10th

Foldables used to be a dream. At CES 2011, Samsung showed off its flexible AMOLED display, and we were all amazed. But there were a lot of technical challenges that needed to be overcome for foldables to work. The display tech itself wasn’t the challenge. The glass over the display presented a challenge because how do you fold glass?

Samsung had been working on the problem for years and finally decided that the folding glass tech was refined enough to throw the idea of foldables out to consumers. So was born the Samsung foldables line, which included the Z Flip and Z Fold.

The first generation of Samsung foldables was far from perfect, and those early reviews were rough and riddled with issues. The company followed up with the second generation with some improvements, but many reviewers and industry experts still did not feel the product was ready for the general public.

We had some hands-on time with the Fold 5G at IFA 2019.

The third generation of Samsung foldables, the Z Flip3 and the Z Fold3, were the ones I believe were finally ready for general consumer use. Samsung can still make many improvements, but foldables are well on their way to becoming the standard in mobile devices.

That brings us to the 4th generation of Samsung foldables. Aside from rumors, there’s not much to go on regarding what Samsung will bring to the table. But a new leak tells us that Samsung is planning on holding an in-person Unpacked event on August 10th, where they will announce the Z Flip4 and the Z Fold4. The rumor also says the devices will hit store shelves on August 26th.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G inner display outside

The invite clearly mentions that the company’s next Unpacked event is going to take place on August 10. That’s hardly surprising, considering the fact that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 were unveiled on August 11, 2021. An earlier report had claimed that Samsung will start taking pre-orders for the new foldable smartphones from August 16. However, it’s likely that pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 might open the day they’re launched, much like how it happened with their predecessors. SamMobile

