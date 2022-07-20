What’s leaving Netflix August 2022: Mission: Impossible, Prison Break, and more…

A few titles are leaving Netflix in August 2022 — fortunately, you have at least a week-and-a-half before they do! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

In the U.S., it’s your last chance to watch Tom Cruise in the first three Mission: Impossible movies (amongst other titles). For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is your last chance to watch all five seasons of Prison Break and the first four seasons of Chicago Fire.

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in August 2022.

August 4

They’ve Gotta Have Us: Season 1 🇺🇸

August 5

Screwball 🇺🇸

August 7

We Summon the Darkness 🇺🇸

August 9

Demonic 🇺🇸

The Saint 🇺🇸

August 10

Mr. Peabody & Sherman 🇺🇸

August 14

Prison Break: Seasons 1-5 🇨🇦

August 15

Endless Love 🇺🇸

Selfless 🇺🇸

August 20

The Conjuring 🇺🇸

August 23

Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5 🇺🇸

August 24

The November Man 🇺🇸

Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37

August 25

Taxi Driver 🇺🇸

The Visit 🇺🇸

August 27

Wind River 🇺🇸

August 30

In the Line of Fire 🇺🇸

August 31

A Nightmare on Elm Street 🇺🇸

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas 🇺🇸

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House 🇺🇸

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy 🇺🇸

Chicago Fire: Seasons 1-4 🇨🇦

Cliffhanger 🇺🇸

The Dark Knight Rises 🇺🇸

The Departed 🇺🇸

GoodFellas 🇺🇸

Grown Ups 🇺🇸

Halloween 🇺🇸

Just Like Heaven 🇺🇸

Kung Fu Panda 2 🇺🇸

Major Dad: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol 🇺🇸

Mission: Impossible 🇺🇸

Mission: Impossible II 🇺🇸

Premonition 🇺🇸

Public Enemies 🇺🇸

Rise of the Guardians 🇺🇸

Soul Surfer 🇺🇸

Starship Troopers 🇺🇸

Titanic 🇺🇸

We Are Marshall 🇺🇸

Wyatt Earp 🇺🇸

