Lockly announces its video smart lock, the Vision Elite

Lockly, a property technology company that manufactures smart locks, today announced the availability of Vision Elite, the latest product in its deadbolt video smart lock line-up. The Lockly Vision Elite is the successor to the Vision and is based on consumer feedback and ideas.

Vision Elite’s video capabilities have been upgraded as users will now enjoy full HD (1080p) quality with wide vertical view angle, as well as night vision (up to 15 feet) from the lock’s built-in camera, streamed in real-time to their smart device.

Also new to Lockly Vision Elite is an added motion sensor with false alert prevention, ensuring homeowners receive real-time notifications for visitors and not other outdoor activities. In true innovative fashion, the company has also incorporated solar enhanced charging via an integrated solar panel that auto-trickle charges the lithium battery, which keeps it at an optimal level. Here’s what you can expect from the Lockly Vision Elite.

Full HD Video – The new1080p camera with a wide vertical view angle allows viewing from the ground up. Stream instantly to a smartphone and store locally for easy viewing and logs.

Motion Sensor – Motion detection with AI technology prevents false alerts. Using the Lockly app, users can set the detection duration and distance and have the option to auto record and/or push notifications sent to their smartphone.

Night Vision – Dynamically switches to daylight or night vision view with an IR-cut video camera when recording or streaming live.

Solar Enhanced Charging – The integrated solar panel auto-trickle charges the lithium battery pack to help keep it at an optimal level (NOTE: when the battery is below 20%, some features are disabled. Including a micro-USB charging cord for inadequate sunlight).

Doorbell with Unlocking and Audio – Greet guests with 2-way audio and have real-time conversations from your smartphone with friends, family, delivery workers, groundskeepers, and more!

Hack-Proof Digital Keypad – Patented PIN Genie peek-proof digital keypad with a rotating display that provides a unique numerical order every time someone approaches the door.

Your Finger is Your Key – Advanced 3D biometric fingerprint sensor detects physical fingers only, preventing the use of copied or lifted fingerprints. Stores up to 99 fingerprints.

Grant access, even when you’re not home – Remotely lock and unlock the door, view a door’s lock status, grant Offline Access Codes™, or issue eKeys and eBadges to guests using the Lockly app or Lockly\OS for property managers. The Lockly mobile app is free to download now on Google Play and the App store (more than 1 million downloads).

Voice Control – Easily unlock, lock, or check door status through your voice with Hey Google or Amazon Alexa.

Voice Control – Easily unlock, lock, or check door status through your voice with Hey Google or Amazon Alexa.

