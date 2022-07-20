Mobile Pixels made a stacked dual-screen desktop monitor

Mobile Pixels wants to change the way you use dual monitors and have launched the Geminos stacked dual-screen desktop monitor on Kickstarter.

Dual monitors have been a mainstay for many computer users over the past years as they can increase productivity. Typically, most people set them up side by side. While some people do stack them as well, using two separate monitors isn’t always ideal due to lack of ergonomics, gaps between the monitor, and large bezels. While widescreen monitors fix this issue, most are fixed in landscape mode which can also take up a large amount of desktop space.

Enter Geminos, the fifth laptop accessory product from Mobile Pixels. With an ergonomic design, the Geminos is an “infinitely adjustable stacked dual-screen desktop monitor.” Not only are the monitors nice, with large 24-inch displays, but there is also a built-in 1080p webcam, speakers, and a USB docking station with 100W USB-C pass-through charging. Geminos is designed with a minimal gap between the displays, can be angled vertically in a number of ways, and takes up no more desk space than a single 24-inch monitor.

The Geminos stacked dual-screen monitor.

Specifications of this stacked dual-screen monitor include:

Display size: 2x 24-inch

Thickness: 4″

Brightness: 250 nits

Resolution: 1080p

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Ports: 2x USB-A, USB-C w/ 100W passthrough charging, Ethernet, 2x HDMI, TF/SD card slot, 3.5mm Audio Jack

Audio: 2x 4W speakers

Camera: 1080p webcam

Controls: Touch Panel Buttons

Color: Black

Compatibility: Mac, Windows, and Linux laptops and desktops, Xbox, Playstation

Dimensions: 20 x 22″

Weight: 20lbs

Already fully funded on Kickstarter, the Geminos stacked dual-screen monitor is available for pre-order, starting at US$499 for Super Early Bird backers. This is $500 off the suggested retail price once the monitors launch in October.

The ports on the Geminos stacked dual-screen monitor.

As with any crowdfunding campaign, there is a risk of supporting them. We’ve recently heard about several that we’ve written about that have failed or are having issues. Our reporting on Kickstarter, Indiegogo, or other crowdfunding campaigns does not mean we support or are affiliated with them. Support at your own risk.

