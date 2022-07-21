Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is set for August 10th but only virtually

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is coming. Samsung’s August Unpacked event looks to be the venue for announcing its latest foldable devices. The teaser photo looks to show one of its new foldables, and we expect both foldable to be refreshed.

To get ready for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, the company has also just opened its U.S. Reserve offers for the next Galaxy devices. From July 19 – August 10, customers who sign up for Reserve on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung App will be eligible to receive the following offers:

$200 credit towards Galaxy phone, watch, and buds bundle

$150 credit towards Galaxy phone and watch bundle

$130 credit towards Galaxy phone and buds bundle

$80 credit towards Galaxy watch and buds bundle

$100 credit to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products when you reserve a Galaxy phone, which is double the credit of the Galaxy S22!

$50 credit to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products when you reserve a Galaxy watch

$30 credit to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products when you reserve Galaxy buds

For flexibility to customers, this is a no-commitment offer. That means customers only need to provide their name and email address to reserve their device(s). Customers who opt-in for the Reserve credit will be able to redeem it once they pre-order. More details will be available here. In addition, consumers can also register for the Samsung Offer program, which includes additional savings for eligible Students, Military, First Responders, and corporate partner employees.

Innovation isn’t just about radical ideas; it’s about unlocking new experiences that transform our daily lives for the better. Meaningful innovations go beyond the technical and provide a platform upon which our everyday lives become richer and more versatile — opening us up to greater possibilities than ever before. To see how these possibilities will come about, bookmark this page and join us on August 10 to learn how the company is pushing boundaries, defying conventions and opening doors to new experiences. Galaxy Unpacked will be streamed live on Samsung U.S. Newsroom, Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Samsung

So it seems our initial reporting on the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event was partially accurate. The rumor of August 10th is correct, but this will be a virtual event as they have been the past few years. It will be interesting to see the new foldable devices the company has in store.

