The next generation of “Pro” iPhone might be even more “Pro” than before

While the following iPhone models won’t be announced for another two months, in September, new iPhones tend to come to life as rumors. In the latest rumor concerning the iPhone 14 series, Apple supposedly plans to use faster memory in the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

A new report from Digitimes explains that three different memory manufacturers (Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix) will put their LPDDR5 mobile memory in the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models. Because of the demand, all three companies will produce more RAM over the next few months.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will feature 6GB of RAM, of course, with LPDDR5, while the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will leverage older LPDDR4X memory. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported on this earlier, but now there is clear evidence that Apple will use faster memory. With the quicker LPDDR5 memory, performance will be much more responsive, and load times could be less when it comes to games, content creation, and everyday usage.

Go Pro or Go Home.

Moreover, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will receive the new A16 Bionic chip and possibly a new 48MP primary camera (bumped up from the current 12MP) that can record up to 8K video. Apple will keep the telephoto lens on the Pro models but not on the non-Pro versions. There is also a rumor of a new always-on display with the refresh rate held at the current 120Hz ProMotion—lastly, a new hole punch and pill-shaped cutout instead of the notch might make an appearance.

Last Updated on July 27, 2022.