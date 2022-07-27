Toucan wireless review: Get three excellent devices for less than US$400

Security systems have come a long way, especially now that we have IoT capability. It used to be very expensive to set up a security system with cameras, floodlights, and 24/7 monitoring. But thanks to IoT and wireless networks, systems like the Toucan wireless security can be installed and used for less than US$400.

There are many different security system brands on the market these days. The big names are still out there; Brinks, Vivint, and ADT are still operating and adapting to IoT systems. But those systems can get costly with equipment and subscriptions. Toucan wireless devices will save you a ton of money, albeit with some sacrifices that will have to be made. Read on for the full review of the Toucan Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Camera, Toucan wireless Outdoor Floodlight Security Camera, and the Toucan Wireless Video Doorbell.

Specifications

The three Toucan Wireless devices reviewed have the following features and specifications:

Toucan Wireless Indoor Outdoor Camera

Adds a layer of security and protection to your home, providing extra peace of mind

The magnetic mount allows easy installation and adjustments

Built-in rechargeable battery allows wire-free easy set up almost anywhere

New 6500mAh battery, bigger and longer-lasting, for up to 50% longer time between charges

No hub or base station required

802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi makes it easy to connect the outdoor camera to your home network

1080p Full HD resolution with 131˚ wide-angle view allows you to monitor an expansive area with clear video

IP56 weather resistance rating protects the device from the weather

PIR motion sensor sends instant notifications to your smartphone alerting you that motion is detected

Customizable motion detection zones help you filter out real alerts from unwanted traffic

Night vision allows clear recordings and motion detection in low light conditions

Toucan Smart Home App installed on your smartphone allows control and access from anywhere

Free 24-hour video history allows you to review the events of the day

Two-way talk through your smartphone lets you speak to the person remotely

Pre-recorded messages to obscure your voice

Works with Amazon Echo Show and Google Home

Toucan Wireless Outdoor Floodlight Security Camera

Accurate RADAR Motion Detection

1200 lumens Super Bright Security Light

1920 x 1080 Full HD video

Capable of 24/7 Recording

Compact and Unobtrusive Design

110dB Speaker and Siren

IP56 Weather Resistant

FREE Toucan Basic Shield Plan

Two-Way Audio

Night Vision

Wi-Fi Connection

Powered from any Electrical Outlet

8m total of included Weather Resistant Power Cable

Free 24-Hour Look Back on Events Video

Videos Encrypted for Privacy

Toucan Wireless 1080p Video Doorbell

Adds a layer of security and protection to your home

Battery-powered doorbell camera allows wire-free easy installation and setup

New 6500mAh battery, bigger and longer-lasting, for up to 50% longer time between charges

4:4 aspect ratio; see as far up and down as you do to the sides

180˚ ultra-wide-angle view allows you to see everything from the ground up, so you will never miss another package

Included Wireless Doorbell Chime with six selectable chime sounds

No hub or base station required

802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi makes it easy to connect the video doorbell to your home network

IP56 weather resistance rating protects the device from the weather

Pressing the doorbell and motion detection will instantly notify you on your smartphone that someone is at your door

Two-way talk lets you answer the doorbell camera and speak to the person remotely

Customizable motion detection zones help you filter out real alerts from unwanted traffic

Night vision allows clear recordings and motion detection in low light conditions

Toucan Smart Home App installed on your smartphone allows control and access from anywhere

Free 24-hour video recording history allows you to review the events of the day

Pre-recorded messages to obscure your voice if a stranger is at your door

Works with Amazon Echo Show and Google Home

What’s In The Box

Toucan Wireless Indoor Outdoor Camera: Camera Magnetic Mount Hardware 3M Mount MicroUSB charging cable Manual, documentation, and security stickers

Toucan Wireless Outdoor Floodlight Security Camera: Camera Mount with swivel Hardware Power cable Cable pins Manuals, documentation, and security stickers

Toucan Wireless 1080p Video Doorbell: Doorbell Chime Hardware 3M Mounts MicroUSB charging cable Manual, documentation, and security stickers



Design

The floodlight camera

The Toucan wireless products all have a similar design aesthetic. They are all white with black trim and give off an iRobot feel. The Wireless Outdoor Camera and Wireless Outdoor Floodlight feel robust and are weatherproof. The doorbell also feels nice but a little less sturdy; it is also weatherproof. It’s not cheap, but it doesn’t feel the same quality as the cameras. However, it is large and chunky. I would have preferred a thinner, more slim design for the doorbell.

The wireless indoor/outdoor camera fits in the palm of your hand, and I like the magnetic mount. The front has the camera, sensor, and microphone, and the sides have the Toucan branding. The top has a weather-sealed rest button, and the bottom has a weather-sealed charging port. There is also a threaded mount option on the bottom and the speaker. The overall size (with mount) is roughly 103mm in length, 70mm in height, and 51mm wide. The mount is screwed in, and the camera mounts magnetically.

The outdoor floodlight camera is bigger, and the front houses the camera, sensor, microphone, and LED floodlight. The sides are branded with the Toucan logo, and the bottom has the port for the proprietary power cable and the speaker. This is weather sealed. The back has a threaded mount; the mount is included a reset button and an antenna for Wi-Fi coverage. The overall size (with mount) is roughly 224mm in length, 105mm in height, and 67mm wide. The mount is screwed in, and the camera mounts on a threaded rod.

The last Toucan wireless security product is the doorbell. The doorbell also comes with the chime, which is mounted inside your house. The chime is a simple speaker about the size of a hockey puck. The doorbell is also simple; there is a camera, motion sensor, microphone, and button on the front. There is a Toucan logo on the front as well. The back houses the weather-sealed charging port, and there is a security screw at the bottom. The overall size is 140mm in height, 54mm wide, and 27mm in depth.

Overall, these Toucan wireless security devices are built well for their price point, everything is weather sealed, and they feel of overall sound quality. I would have liked the doorbell to be smaller; I think it’s a bit bulky.

Installation and Setup

The small indoor/outdoor camera

Before installing or setting, I recommend charging your Toucan wireless security devices using the included charging cables. The only one that does not use a rechargeable battery is the flood light, which is hard-wired so that you can proceed right away with its installation and setup.

If you’re concerned about the installation process of the Toucan wireless security devices, don’t be. These are straightforward to install, and you can do it in minutes. It would help if you had a few tools like a screwdriver, a small hammer, and a drill.

The small indoor/outdoor camera is the easiest. I found the place I wanted to mount the camera; in my case, it was on my back patio on the wooden part of the house. The mount has two screw holes, and a 3M back is included. Place the mount where you want it with the 3M back, and then screw it in place with the included screws. The camera can then be magnetically mounted to it. Once you have it mounted, you can set it up through the app.

The larger flood light camera is also easy to install. Again, find your spot, in my case, on the front porch on my wooden deck supports, and use the holes to drill the screws into the wood. Once you get the mount on, you simply screw the camera into the mount, and you can adjust the camera using the ball joint stem. The power cable is plugged into the bottom, and you can run the long cable to the nearest outlet, and cable clamps are provided. The clamps are small h-shaped plastic bits you can nail into place and route the cable through them. It keeps things clean. Once you have it mounted, you can set it up through the app.

The Toucan doorbell is equally easy to install. You’ll start by locating the spot you want to mount it, and using the 3M backing, get it into place. Then you can use the supplied hardware to screw it down securely. Some wall anchors are included, so options depend on the material you are mounting to. Once you have the steel plate mounted, slide the doorbell over the plate, and secure it using the security screw at the bottom. Once you have it mounted, you can set it up through the app.

Once you have all of the Toucan wireless devices installed, or you can install them one at a time and set them up as you go, you can start setting them up within the app. Setting them up is easy, and it becomes even easier once you get one done. You’ll log in to the app and choose the device you want to set up; the app will walk you through the steps to connect the camera to your Wi-Fi network, 2.4GHz only.

Once you have one device set up through the app, you can start choosing the other devices. It will ask a few setup questions, and since you’re connected to one already, it connects the new devices with the same settings. You can add as many devices as needed until you are done.

Overall, installation and setup of the Toucan wireless security devices is straightforward and can be done by most everyone. Only a few basic tools are needed, and once you have one device registered, the remaining devices are a breeze to get set up.

Ease of Use

The doorbell

Using these devices is simple. There is nothing to it. Once you have them installed, set up, and pointed in your desired direction. They take care of themselves. You can adjust where they are pointed, and the rest of the process is done through the app, which we will cover next. These were made to be as easy to use as possible.

Software/App

The Toucan wireless security app is straightforward to navigate. The app will open on the dashboard when you have all your devices set up. The dashboard is where all your devices are listed with a thumbnail of the last snapshot it captured. You can tap on any device, and it will access the camera and microphone.

There are a few options within the interface when a camera is accessed. You can mute/unmute the microphone, turn on/off a light, choose from preset greetings, record a short video, snap a photo, use the SOS alarm, and then there are PRO options I do not have access to. You can also tap the settings cog and change settings for the camera you have selected.

Going back to the dashboard, you have a mail icon that houses your messages. A hamburger menu also allows you to add a device or rearrange your devices on the dashboard. There are also three icons along the bottom. One is the dashboard, the next icon shows your event list, and the last is settings. The event list will have your recordings from the past 24 hours. The app is free but will only store 24 hours of recordings. You can upgrade for more options.

The settings tab has account settings, device updates, shared devices, Toucan store, video/photo album, language selection, and support/T&C.

Overall, the app is straightforward to use. The interface is simple and not cluttered. It’s fast and responsive, and I had no issues with it. Having more than 24 hours of recording would be nice, but I understand that the company makes money selling subs for more storage and recording.

Performance

The LED array on the floodlight is BRIGHT!

As for the performance of the Toucan wireless security devices, it’s good. The cameras and sensitivity settings seem to work as intended. The video is HD and is clear and nice to look at. The quality of your video may also depend on your Wi-Fi connection and how strong it is.

The system only works on 2.4GHz networks, though, and I would love it if these IoT companies would find a way to make their products work on 5GHz networks.

I found a little lag in the video, and sometimes it can get jumpy, but then that may be hiccups in the network. The audio was laggy, though; it was a good two seconds before I could hear what the other person was saying through my phone. I could see their lips moving but couldn’t hear anything until a moment later.

This may be an issue with not just Toucan wireless but other brands too. Again, it may also depend on your network strength and connection. Overall, the performance of the Toucan wireless devices had some issues, but I think these are issues to be expected with such a system.

Camera

I covered the camera in the performance section, but we went ahead and scored it separately. The HD images are good, not perfect, but good. There are times when the images can get jumpy, but these are known issues with most wireless security systems. I’m sure there are other better systems with better cameras, but the Toucan wireless devices are pretty good for the price point.

Sound/Microphone Quality

I scored the sound and mic quality a little lower than the camera. I found the lag between someone talking and hearing them on the other side to be annoying. I think there is room for improvement here. The sound and mics work, and you can get your point across and communicate. But it could use some work.

Toucan Wireless Shield Plans

Here is the company’s chart for its Shield Plans. The basic is generally fine for most everyone but if you feel you need more, it is offered at a reasonable cost.

Price/Value

The price of the Toucan wireless devices is where you win. While the system has some issues, you cannot beat the price.

Toucan Wireless Outdoor/Indoor Camera: US$109.99 (currently on sale for US$98.99)

US$109.99 (currently on sale for US$98.99) Toucan Security Floodlight Camera: US$179.99

US$179.99 Toucan Wireless Doorbell: US$119.99 (currently on sale for US$99.99)

These are some very good prices for what you get. Even the upgraded Shield Plans are reasonable compared to the competition. There is a lot of value here. Check them out on the company’s website.

Wrap Up

The Toucan wireless devices we covered here aren’t as good as some of their pricey competition. But if you’re looking to get into a decent wireless home security system. Then the Toucan products are something you should consider. If you have more money to spend than $400, you could find other brands that offer a bit better performance and possibly better storage packages.

Last Updated on July 27, 2022.