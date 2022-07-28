New on Netflix July 29-August 4: MiB, Spider-Man, and more…

As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between July 29 to August 4th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in July or August if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix July 29 to August 4th list which is headlined by the first three Men in Black movies and the original Spider-Man trilogy in the US. NOTE: the original Spider-Man series starring Tobey Maguire is already available on Netflix Canada, as is MIB 3.

Coming soon in July

These titles are coming sometime in July, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳 ): A series of mutilated bodies and taunting notes left outside a Delhi jail sends police hunting for a seasoned killer with a grudge against the system.

Masaba Masaba: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Amid a career crisis, Masaba puts her love life on the back burner — but is it there to stay? Neena faces all kinds of drama while rebooting a hit show.

Coming soon in August

These titles are coming sometime in August, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Delhi Crime: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): When a chain of distinctly grisly murders suggests the return of a feared criminal gang, DCP Vartika heads the case under media and public pressure.

Partner Track (NETFLIX SERIES): Ingrid Yun fights to make partner — and keep her moral compass — at an elite New York City law firm while balancing love, friendships and family duties.

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie-related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming in August to the streaming service at some point and include:

Netflix Heads Up!: Play the smash hit charades game. Now with decks based on your favorite Netflix titles. Grab some friends and let the fun begin!

Play the smash hit charades game. Now with decks based on your favorite Netflix titles. Grab some friends and let the fun begin! Immortality: A starlet, vanished. Her films, unreleased. Investigate the lost works of the silver-screen hopeful to unlock the secrets behind her disappearance.

Rival Pirates: Make ’em walk the plank! Set sail, fire cannon balls and avoid traps to find treasure before your enemies in this swashbuckling adventure.

Wild Things: Animal Adventures: Rescue cute animals, explore an immersive world and build your dream habitat in this colorful match-3 adventure game.

And now for the Netflix July 29 to August 4th list:

July 29

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇱) 🇺🇸: The attack on Rosa in 1929 affects her marriage and her brother’s future. In 1939, Luna suffers a broken heart but finds love again with a forbidden man.

The attack on Rosa in 1929 affects her marriage and her brother’s future. In 1939, Luna suffers a broken heart but finds love again with a forbidden man. Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): A detective who’s also a public security agent and a member of a shadowy organization juggles his triple identities in this “Cased Closed” spinoff.

A detective who’s also a public security agent and a member of a shadowy organization juggles his triple identities in this “Cased Closed” spinoff. The Desparate Hour 🇨🇦

The Entitled (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇭): Unexpectedly dropped into upper-class society, an awkward woman struggles to fit in.

Unexpectedly dropped into upper-class society, an awkward woman struggles to fit in. Fanático (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): After Spain’s biggest music star accidentally dies during a concert, a fan seizes the chance to escape his mundane life by adopting his idol’s.

After Spain’s biggest music star accidentally dies during a concert, a fan seizes the chance to escape his mundane life by adopting his idol’s. Purple Hearts (NETFLIX FILM): In spite of their many differences, Cassie (Sofia Carson), a struggling singer-songwriter, and Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), a troubled marine, agree to marry solely for military benefits. But when tragedy strikes, the line between real and pretend begins to blur.

In spite of their many differences, Cassie (Sofia Carson), a struggling singer-songwriter, and Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), a troubled marine, agree to marry solely for military benefits. But when tragedy strikes, the line between real and pretend begins to blur. Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series (NETFLIX FAMILY): A trio of cheerleaders at a posh private school revive their former classmates’ anti-bullying club and team up to fight injustice in this teen thriller.

A trio of cheerleaders at a posh private school revive their former classmates’ anti-bullying club and team up to fight injustice in this teen thriller. Uncoupled (NETFLIX SERIES): When his boyfriend of 17 years abruptly moves out, a New York City real estate broker faces the prospect of starting over as a single man in his 40s.

July 31

The Wretched 🇺🇸

Being a new month, there are plenty of other new titles coming to Netflix between July 29th and August 4th including the Men in Black and the original Spider-Man trilogies in the US.

August 1

28 Days 🇺🇸

8 Mile 🇺🇸

Above the Rim 🇺🇸

The Addams Family 🇨🇦

The Age of Adaline 🇺🇸

Battle: Los Angeles 🇺🇸

Big Tree City (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧): A team of animal heroes with special skills and speedy vehicles work together to keep Big Tree City safe and solve the town’s trickiest problems.

A team of animal heroes with special skills and speedy vehicles work together to keep Big Tree City safe and solve the town’s trickiest problems. Bridget Jones’s Baby 🇺🇸

Bridget Jones’s Diary 🇺🇸

Constantine 🇺🇸

Country Strong 🇨🇦

Dinner for Schmucks 🇺🇸

Downsizing 🇨🇦

Eyes Wide Shut 🇺🇸

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off 🇺🇸

Footloose (2011) 🇺🇸

Good Burger 🇨🇦

Hardcore Henry 🇺🇸

The Italian Job 🇨🇦

Legends of the Fall 🇺🇸

LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories: Limited Series 🇨🇦

Love & Basketball 🇺🇸

Made of Honor 🇺🇸

Men in Black 🇺🇸

Men in Black II 🇺🇸

Men in Black 3 🇺🇸

Miss Congeniality 🇺🇸

Monster-in-Law 🇺🇸

Movie 43 🇨🇦

No Strings Attached 🇺🇸

Nocturnal Animals 🇨🇦

Pawn Stars: Season 13 🇺🇸

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure 🇺🇸

Red Dawn (2012) 🇨🇦

She’s Funny That Way 🇺🇸

Space Jam (1996) 🇺🇸

Spider-Man 🇺🇸

Spider-Man 2 🇺🇸

Spider-Man 3 🇺🇸

Tenet 🇨🇦

Top Gear: Season 29-30 🇺🇸

The Town 🇺🇸

We Were Soldiers 🇨🇦

Woman in Gold 🇺🇸

Young Adult 🇨🇦

The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet 🇨🇦

August 2

Flight 🇺🇸

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇨🇴): From road rage to couples fighting during the pandemic, comic Ricardo Quevedo examines the absurdity of the situations that try our patience.

August 3

Buba (NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪): When a small-town con artist joins the local mafia with his manipulative brother, his obsession with balancing his karma gets hilariously brutal.

When a small-town con artist joins the local mafia with his manipulative brother, his obsession with balancing his karma gets hilariously brutal. Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Woodstock 1969 promised peace and music, but its ’99 revival delivered three days of rage, riots and real harm. Why did it go so horribly wrong?

Woodstock 1969 promised peace and music, but its ’99 revival delivered three days of rage, riots and real harm. Why did it go so horribly wrong? Don’t Blame Karma! (NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽): When her model sister and high-school crush start dating, fashion designer Sara must decide whether her alleged bad luck is the real culprit behind this.

When her model sister and high-school crush start dating, fashion designer Sara must decide whether her alleged bad luck is the real culprit behind this. Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷): Presumed to be dead, Verônica works to unravel the mysteries of the religious cult that fuels abuse and corruption within the government.

August 4

Lady Tamara (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): The glamorous life of socialite Tamara Falcó takes center stage in this reality series as she balances work, play and her famous family.

The glamorous life of socialite Tamara Falcó takes center stage in this reality series as she balances work, play and her famous family. KAKEGURUI TWIN (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): Determined to climb up the social ladder, Mary Saotome invests everything she has into what her elite high school values most: high stakes gambling.

Determined to climb up the social ladder, Mary Saotome invests everything she has into what her elite high school values most: high stakes gambling. Super Giant Robot Brothers (NETFLIX FAMILY): Once the squabbling stops, the battling begins! Robot siblings Shiny and Thunder and their whiz inventor must defend Earth when space monsters attack.

Once the squabbling stops, the battling begins! Robot siblings Shiny and Thunder and their whiz inventor must defend Earth when space monsters attack. Wedding Season (NETFLIX FILM): Under parental pressure to find spouses, Asha and Ravi pretend to date during a summer of weddings — but their ruse goes awry when feelings turn real.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada July 29 to August 4th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

