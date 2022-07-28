New on Netflix July 29-August 4: MiB, Spider-Man, and more…

Table of contents
Coming soon in July
- Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳): A series of mutilated bodies and taunting notes left outside a Delhi jail sends police hunting for a seasoned killer with a grudge against the system.
- Masaba Masaba: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Amid a career crisis, Masaba puts her love life on the back burner — but is it there to stay? Neena faces all kinds of drama while rebooting a hit show.
Coming soon in August
- Delhi Crime: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): When a chain of distinctly grisly murders suggests the return of a feared criminal gang, DCP Vartika heads the case under media and public pressure.
- Partner Track (NETFLIX SERIES): Ingrid Yun fights to make partner — and keep her moral compass — at an elite New York City law firm while balancing love, friendships and family duties.
Netflix Games
July 29
- The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇱) 🇺🇸: The attack on Rosa in 1929 affects her marriage and her brother’s future. In 1939, Luna suffers a broken heart but finds love again with a forbidden man.
- Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): A detective who’s also a public security agent and a member of a shadowy organization juggles his triple identities in this “Cased Closed” spinoff.
- The Desparate Hour 🇨🇦
- The Entitled (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇭): Unexpectedly dropped into upper-class society, an awkward woman struggles to fit in.
- Fanático (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): After Spain’s biggest music star accidentally dies during a concert, a fan seizes the chance to escape his mundane life by adopting his idol’s.
- Purple Hearts (NETFLIX FILM): In spite of their many differences, Cassie (Sofia Carson), a struggling singer-songwriter, and Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), a troubled marine, agree to marry solely for military benefits. But when tragedy strikes, the line between real and pretend begins to blur.
- Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series (NETFLIX FAMILY): A trio of cheerleaders at a posh private school revive their former classmates’ anti-bullying club and team up to fight injustice in this teen thriller.
- Uncoupled (NETFLIX SERIES): When his boyfriend of 17 years abruptly moves out, a New York City real estate broker faces the prospect of starting over as a single man in his 40s.
July 31
- The Wretched 🇺🇸
Being a new month, there are plenty of other new titles coming to Netflix between July 29th and August 4th including the Men in Black and the original Spider-Man trilogies in the US.
August 1
- 28 Days 🇺🇸
- 8 Mile 🇺🇸
- Above the Rim 🇺🇸
- The Addams Family 🇨🇦
- The Age of Adaline 🇺🇸
- Battle: Los Angeles 🇺🇸
- Big Tree City (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧): A team of animal heroes with special skills and speedy vehicles work together to keep Big Tree City safe and solve the town’s trickiest problems.
- Bridget Jones’s Baby 🇺🇸
- Bridget Jones’s Diary 🇺🇸
- Constantine 🇺🇸
- Country Strong 🇨🇦
- Dinner for Schmucks 🇺🇸
- Downsizing 🇨🇦
- Eyes Wide Shut 🇺🇸
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off 🇺🇸
- Footloose (2011) 🇺🇸
- Good Burger 🇨🇦
- Hardcore Henry 🇺🇸
- The Italian Job 🇨🇦
- Legends of the Fall 🇺🇸
- LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories: Limited Series 🇨🇦
- Love & Basketball 🇺🇸
- Made of Honor 🇺🇸
- Men in Black 🇺🇸
- Men in Black II 🇺🇸
- Men in Black 3 🇺🇸
- Miss Congeniality 🇺🇸
- Monster-in-Law 🇺🇸
- Movie 43 🇨🇦
- No Strings Attached 🇺🇸
- Nocturnal Animals 🇨🇦
- Pawn Stars: Season 13 🇺🇸
- Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure 🇺🇸
- Red Dawn (2012) 🇨🇦
- She’s Funny That Way 🇺🇸
- Space Jam (1996) 🇺🇸
- Spider-Man 🇺🇸
- Spider-Man 2 🇺🇸
- Spider-Man 3 🇺🇸
- Tenet 🇨🇦
- Top Gear: Season 29-30 🇺🇸
- The Town 🇺🇸
- We Were Soldiers 🇨🇦
- Woman in Gold 🇺🇸
- Young Adult 🇨🇦
- The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet 🇨🇦
August 2
- Flight 🇺🇸
- Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇨🇴): From road rage to couples fighting during the pandemic, comic Ricardo Quevedo examines the absurdity of the situations that try our patience.
August 3
- Buba (NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪): When a small-town con artist joins the local mafia with his manipulative brother, his obsession with balancing his karma gets hilariously brutal.
- Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Woodstock 1969 promised peace and music, but its ’99 revival delivered three days of rage, riots and real harm. Why did it go so horribly wrong?
- Don’t Blame Karma! (NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽): When her model sister and high-school crush start dating, fashion designer Sara must decide whether her alleged bad luck is the real culprit behind this.
- Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷): Presumed to be dead, Verônica works to unravel the mysteries of the religious cult that fuels abuse and corruption within the government.
August 4
- Lady Tamara (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): The glamorous life of socialite Tamara Falcó takes center stage in this reality series as she balances work, play and her famous family.
- KAKEGURUI TWIN (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): Determined to climb up the social ladder, Mary Saotome invests everything she has into what her elite high school values most: high stakes gambling.
- Super Giant Robot Brothers (NETFLIX FAMILY): Once the squabbling stops, the battling begins! Robot siblings Shiny and Thunder and their whiz inventor must defend Earth when space monsters attack.
- Wedding Season (NETFLIX FILM): Under parental pressure to find spouses, Asha and Ravi pretend to date during a summer of weddings — but their ruse goes awry when feelings turn real.
