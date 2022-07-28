More malicious apps found on Google Play, here’s what you need to delete

Malicious apps have always been a problem for mobile operating systems. Malicious apps on desktops are also a big problem. While the big two, Apple and Google, do their best to police their app stores, a few rotten eggs get through.

Estimated reading time: 0 minutes

In the case of Google Play, another 36 apps have been found to be malicious and have been downloaded by users more than 10 million times. Most of them have been removed from the store, but some of them have not been removed. Even so, while Google can remove them from Google Play, you will need to check your own devices to remove these malicious apps from your device.

List Of Malicious Apps You Should Delete

Photo Editor: Beauty Filter (gb.artfilter.tenvarnist)

Photo Editor: Retouch & Cutout (de.nineergysh.quickarttwo)

Photo Editor: Art Filters (gb.painnt.moonlightingnine)

Photo Editor – Design Maker (gb.twentynine.redaktoridea)

Photo Editor & Background Eraser (de.photoground.twentysixshot)

Photo & Exif Editor (de.xnano.photoexifeditornine)

Photo Editor – Filters Effects (de.hitopgop.sixtyeightgx)

Photo Filters & Effects (de.sixtyonecollice.cameraroll)

Photo Editor : Blur Image (de.instgang.fiftyggfife)

Photo Editor : Cut, Paste (de.fiftyninecamera.rollredactor)

Emoji Keyboard: Stickers & GIF (gb.crazykey.sevenboard)

Neon Theme Keyboard (com.neonthemekeyboard.app)

Neon Theme – Android Keyboard (com.androidneonkeyboard.app)

Cashe Cleaner (com.cachecleanereasytool.app)

Fancy Charging (com.fancyanimatedbattery.app)

FastCleaner: Cashe Cleaner (com.fastcleanercashecleaner.app)

Call Skins – Caller Themes (com.rockskinthemes.app)

Funny Caller (com.funnycallercustomtheme.app)

CallMe Phone Themes (com.callercallwallpaper.app)

InCall: Contact Background (com.mycallcustomcallscrean.app)

MyCall – Call Personalization (com.mycallcallpersonalization.app)

Caller Theme (com.caller.theme.slow)

Caller Theme (com.callertheme.firstref)

Funny Wallpapers – Live Screen (com.funnywallpapaerslive.app)

4K Wallpapers Auto Changer (de.andromo.ssfiftylivesixcc)

NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers (com.newscrean4dwallpapers.app)

Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds (de.stockeighty.onewallpapers)

Notes – reminders and lists (com.notesreminderslists.app)

4K Pro Camera

Chat Online

Heart Emoji Stickers

Pista – Cartoon Photo Effect

Poco Launcher

Water Reminder- Tracker & Reminder

Yoga- For Beginner to Advanced

YouToon – AI Cartoon Effect

Three apps were discovered that use Android Joker malware to execute arbitrary code and subscribe users to premium mobile services without their knowledge. This trio of apps includes, Poco Launcher, 4K Pro Camera, and Heart Emoji Stickers. A further two apps, called “Water Reminder- Tracker & Reminder” and “Yoga- For Beginner to Advanced,” are used to automatically load websites and click links for banners and ads. Another, simply called “Chat Online,” focuses on dating apps and attempts to grab your personal information or simulates a chat with a real person before demanding payment to keep on chatting. PCMag

What do you think? Did you install any of these apps? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on July 28, 2022.