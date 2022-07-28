If you got an email from iTunes Connect, you can ignore it

If you’re like me, the first thing you asked if you received this email is, what is iTunes Connect? Apple users began receiving an email from Apple asking them to update their banking details so they could receive payouts. The emails came from a verified apple email and were signed by the Apple Music Team and the Apple Books Team.

Estimated reading time: 0 minutes

iTunes Connect is a suite of web-based tools for managing content sold on the iTunes Store, App Store, Mac App Store, and iBooks Store. Members of the iOS Developer Program or Mac Developer Program use this tool to manage apps, contracts, tax and banking information, sales reports, and more.

As you can see, this is a legit service; it’s just that many people who received the email are not developers nor enrolled in the program. It turns out that Apple sent the email in error, and you can safely delete it and ignore it. The email raised flags for many users because it looked like a phishing email.

There is no way to become an iTunes Connect user without signing up for it, even though the service is free. Authors, musicians, and developers are regular users distributing their works across Apple Music, Apple Books, and the App Store.

According to Apple Insider, Apple has been sending out apology emails letting users know this was indeed them and it was a mistake. We have not seen a follow-up email even though we have gotten the email several times. But that’s not a huge deal; just know you can delete it and move on with your life.

Did you get this email from iTunes Connect? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on July 28, 2022.