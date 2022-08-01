You can now get the Shure MV7 in a limited edition white color

The Shure MV7 is one of the market’s most popular podcasting and vlogging microphones. The popular microphone is a staple among the content creation community and has only ever been available in black. Now, the company is offering a bit of makeover for the Shure MV7 as you can now preorder a limited edition White Noir color.

While the new color won’t improve the already excellent sound, it gives users the option of a new aesthetic. The new color combines a black windscreen with a white body, thus the White Noir name. Obtainable while supplies last, the MV7 White Noir can be purchased today via preorder and will be fully available on Amazon and delivered to customers beginning Monday, August 15. The microphone is priced at US$249. The company’s press release is below.

Shure MV7 White Noir

The MV7 White Noir is compatible with the ShurePlus MOTIV Desktop app, which brings the microphone to life when connected via USB, ensuring top quality and consistent audio in all recordings. The app makes it easy for users to dial-in their desired settings with Auto Level Mode and Manual Mode. Both modes contain built-in headphone monitoring and monitor mix as well as control over the aesthetic of your touch panel with LED Live Metering. By selecting Night Mode on the MOTIV Desktop app, users can darken their touch panel to better match the atmosphere of their space. Auto Level Mode is perfect for creators who want a “set it and forget it” microphone that will control gain and compression settings in real time. Conversely, Manual Mode is ideal for those who want to take complete control over their sound with gain adjustment, EQ presets, compression, and an onboard limiter. With Manual and Auto Level Mode, users can save their settings as a preset to nail their signature sound in every recording. For more information on the ShurePlus MOTIV app, watch our features and controls walkthrough video. “We heard overwhelmingly positive feedback from all types of content creators regarding the technical capabilities of the MV7 and customisability provided by the MOTIV app,” said Paul Crognale, Associate Director of Global Marketing, at Shure. “We wanted to celebrate these creators’ passion for the microphone by offering a fresh colour-way that pops on stream and in the studio, fitting seamlessly and stylishly into the aesthetic of any space.” The MV7 White Noir comes with all the benefits of the original MV7. Equipped with Shure’s Voice Isolation Technology, the MV7 helps those who record and stream in imperfect rooms by making certain only the user’s voice is captured by the microphone. A hybrid USB and XLR output on the MV7 White Noir makes this microphone the perfect, flexible solution for users no matter where or how they are recording. “I originally chose the MV7 based on its ability to seamlessly integrate into my streaming set-up and room aesthetic,” said Babynikki, professional gamer and streamer on Twitch. “My original MV7 exceeded my expectations and the MV7 White Noir gives me another excellent option for keeping my streaming set-up sleek. The MV7 White Noir not only looks great, but it also performs flawlessly and easily adapts to meet the sound requirements of each of my individual streams.” The MV7 White Noir is available standalone and bundled with matching Shure gear, perfect for content creation and streaming. Bundles include the white AONIC 40 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, white AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, or white AONIC 4 Sound Isolating Earphones – so users can create their ultimate aesthetic. Shure

