Robocalls are down, but robotexts are the new problem, says a new report

Robocalls. They are some of the most infuriating life annoyances you can have. And robocalls are something everyone can relate to because everyone has encountered them at some point in their lives. Robocalls can be used for mundane marketing purposes, but they can also be used for phishing and scamming people.

According to a report from the Calprig Education Fund, the good news is that robocalls are on the decline. The bad news is that robotexts are taking their place. According to Calprig, the federal law to reduce scam robocalls seemed to be working well as people have seen a reduction in the number of calls they receive per week.

The report does say that while robocalls dropped after the new law took effect, they have risen slightly in just over a year. The new wave of robocalls are leaving messages often in foreign languages. Robotexts are a different story, and they are on the rise. Robotexts are not covered by the federal law that sought to reduce calls.

According to Calpirg, “robotexts have increased twelvefold in the past year, from about 1 billion to 12 billion per month, according to RoboKiller. Con artists and identity thieves are taking advantage of loopholes in the law and the fact that consumers may have difficulty distinguishing a genuine text from a fake one, according to YouMail.

Calpirg also reports that “the chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) submitted a proposal in October 2021 to pass rules to attack robotexts. However, the full FCC hasn’t yet acted on it.”

Robokiller is a great app that helps stop robocalls and robotexts.

We recommend dealing with any automated phone or text scam by using Robokiller. The app is a paid subscription, but it is well worth it as it takes care of nearly every unwanted call or text. Be sure to check Calprig’s full report for more information on the Robo situation.

Last Updated on August 1, 2022.