Dirac spatial audio powers the new NuraTrue Pro wireless earbuds

Today, Dirac and Australian headphone company Nura announced their collaboration on the NuraTrue Pro wireless earbuds, featuring Dirac Virtuo spatial audio. The latest earbuds from Nura mark the first collaboration between the two audio companies and demonstrate Dirac’s growing position in the headphone market.

The NuraTrue Pro is designed to deliver audiophile-grade sound with the convenience of a wireless earbud by combining lossless audio with Nura’s personalized technology for balanced sound. The Dirac Virtuo spatial audio solution adds a new dimension to the enthusiast-grade sound, turning the high-end headphone audio experience into a speaker-like immersive sound experience that puts listeners in the studio to hear music as artists intended.

“The NuraTrue Pro delivers uncompromised sound fidelity with its cutting edge technologies and innovative design,” said Mats Oberg, Chief Commercial Officer, Dirac. “Dirac Virtuo elevates the experience further with its uncompromised spatialization. We ensure that standard stereo sound is spatialized with high accuracy, bringing out the spatial cues that already exist in stereo recordings. Users enjoy an immersive audiophile-grade sound with standard stereo content, without requiring any specific streaming platform.” “In designing the NuraTrue Pro, we adopted a ‘no compromise’ philosophy that applies to all aspects of the product, from audio performance through to product design and user experience,” said Dr. Luke Campbell, CEO and Co-Founder at Nura. “In keeping with that philosophy, it is natural for us to adopt Dirac Virtuo to deliver the highly demanded spatial audio to our users, crafting a premium experience that ensures nothing gets between you and what matters most, your music.” Dirac

The Dirac Virtuo solution employs a high-resolution binaural room impulse response technology to restore speaker crosstalk and correct the stereo soundstage. With Virtuo, the sound seemingly comes from a pair of premium stereo speakers in front of the listener rather than from inside their head – creating a truer, more accurate stereo soundstage than regular headphones can deliver.

Dirac Virtuo is also supported by the headphone industry’s most common chipsets and frameworks, including Qualcomm, BES, and MediaTek. By enabling spatial audio natively in wireless headphones, Dirac ensures manufacturers like Nura can differentiate their offerings in a highly competitive market, and consumers can enjoy immersive, high-quality sound from standard stereo content – for elevated music listening gaming, and movie-watching experiences.

In addition to Dirac Virtuo and lossless audio over Bluetooth, the new NuraTrue Pro wireless earbuds feature Nura’s award-winning Personalized Sound technology, which measures a user’s hearing to create an individualized EQ; the new Nura ProEQ for manual EQ fine-tuning within the companion app; four microphones including a bone conduction sensor for crystal clear voice calls; wireless charging through any Qi-compatible charging device; and up to eight hours of playback on a single charge, with an additional 24 hours from the included charging case.

You can pre-order the new NuraTrue Pro wireless earbuds on Kickstarter here.

Last Updated on August 1, 2022.