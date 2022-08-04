OnePlus announces their mid-year T-series phone: the OnePlus 10T

While OnePlus chose to skip the T-series variant OnePlus 9 last year, the company has decided to make a return to the series with the OnePlus 10T. With this year’s model, OnePlus has taken a leap forward in the internal upgrade department.

OnePlus gave us a peak at the device in an email invite a couple of weeks ago. The design is similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro with a few aesthetic changes. The first is that the screen is flat instead of the usually curved edges and the addition of the big camera block on the back of the device. The OLED display was dropped down to a 1080p resolution (from 1440p) but will keep the 6.7″ screen size like the Pro. Users can choose between 90 and 120Hz refresh rates, so that’s a plus. There is no Hasselblad branding on the rear cameras but the main lens is a 50MP camera, while the ultrawide is 8MP, and the macro lens is 2MP. The front-facing camera is 16MP and in a hole-punch style.

Now, here’s where the real change starts. OnePlus has equipped the 10T with 150W fast charging — unless you’re in the US where you’ll “only” get 125W. With that fast charging, you can go from one to 100 percent in about 20 minutes (with the 125W charging). With the 150W version, the OnePlus 10T will take about 19 minutes to fully charge.

However, there is a drawback to having that kind of ungodly fast charging, a bigger battery, and more antennas. The alert slider was removed. If you’re unfamiliar, the alert slider on OnePlus phones helps users quickly toggle between silent, vibrate, and ringing modes. This is going to be like the headphone jack leaving the iPhone all over again. Sure, it takes up a small amount of space, but at the end of the day, would you rather have an alert slider or a smaller battery and less charging power?

Finally, the OnePlus T10 comes with Qualcomm’s latest mobile chip, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. It’s an upgrade from the current 8 Gen 1 that the Pro has. The amount of RAM has also been upgraded to 16GB instead of 12GB.

The OnePlus 10T won’t arrive until September 29th, but preorders start on September 1st in the states at Amazon, Best Buy, and directly through OnePlus. Those in Europe can preorder the phone today or purchase it on August 25th. Pricing will be US$649 (£629) for 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM or US$749(£729) for the 256GB of storage and 16GB RAM model.

What do you think about the OnePlus 10T? Is it something you’re looking to get even if it doesn’t come with an alert slider? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on August 4, 2022.