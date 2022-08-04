New on Netflix August 5-11: Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman hits the small screen

As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between August 5-11th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in August if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix August 5-11th list which is headlined by Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman and the third (and final) season of Locke & Key.

Coming soon in August

These titles are coming sometime in August, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Delhi Crime: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): When a chain of distinctly grisly murders suggests the return of a feared criminal gang, DCP Vartika heads the case under media and public pressure.

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie-related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming in August to the streaming service at some point and include:

Netflix Heads Up!: Play the smash hit charades game. Now with decks based on your favorite Netflix titles. Grab some friends and let the fun begin!

Play the smash hit charades game. Now with decks based on your favorite Netflix titles. Grab some friends and let the fun begin! Immortality: A starlet, vanished. Her films, unreleased. Investigate the lost works of the silver-screen hopeful to unlock the secrets behind her disappearance.

Rival Pirates: Make ’em walk the plank! Set sail, fire cannon balls and avoid traps to find treasure before your enemies in this swashbuckling adventure.

Wild Things: Animal Adventures: Rescue cute animals, explore an immersive world and build your dream habitat in this colorful match-3 adventure game.

And now for the Netflix August 5-11th list:

August 5

Carter (NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷): A man wakes up missing his memories. Directed by a mysterious voice from a device in his ear, he sets off on a hostage rescue mission rife with danger.

Badru hopes her volatile husband will reform if he stops drinking. But when his rage goes too far, she and her mom boldly, albeit clumsily, seek revenge. The Informer 🇺🇸

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (NETFLIX FILM): The teen turtles and their mystic ninja powers are put to the ultimate test when ruthless creatures from another universe look to unleash extreme chaos.

The teen turtles and their mystic ninja powers are put to the ultimate test when ruthless creatures from another universe look to unleash extreme chaos. The Sandman (NETFLIX SERIES): There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.

August 6

Reclaim (NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇼): Shouldering all of her family’s responsibilities, a mother scrambles to find a bigger apartment for her suddenly crowded household.

August 7

Clara 🇨🇦

Made In Italy 🇨🇦

Riverdale: Season 6 🇺🇸

August 8

Code Name: Emperor (NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸): An intelligence agent tasked with incriminating a squeaky-clean politician must decide if there are still some lines he won’t cross.

An intelligence agent tasked with incriminating a squeaky-clean politician must decide if there are still some lines he won’t cross. Team Zenko Go: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Runaway robo-dogs, sleepwalking uncles and troublesome tots! These kid heroes in hiding are finding more ways to help around the town of Harmony Harbor.

August 9

I Just Killed My Dad (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): I Just Killed My Dad is an unprecedented documentary series, which tells the unbelievable, never-been-told-before true story of the Templet family. Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it. But why he did it is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family. This three-episode documentary series explores the psyche of Anthony leading up to the events of June 3, 2019 and the journey of his mental and emotional aftermath.

August 10

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇦🇷): Through candid interviews, the perpetrators of Argentina’s most notorious bank heist detail how — and why — they carried out the radical 2006 operation.

Through candid interviews, the perpetrators of Argentina’s most notorious bank heist detail how — and why — they carried out the radical 2006 operation. Heartsong (NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷): While serenading a wedding that quickly implodes, a nomadic musician falls for the bride, who runs afoul of her family. Now he has to save her life.

While serenading a wedding that quickly implodes, a nomadic musician falls for the bride, who runs afoul of her family. Now he has to save her life. Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Sima Taparia, everyone’s favorite matchmaker, returns for another season of helping eligible, eccentric and eager clients find their future spouses.

Sima Taparia, everyone’s favorite matchmaker, returns for another season of helping eligible, eccentric and eager clients find their future spouses. Instant Dream Home (NETFLIX SERIES): A team of rapid-fire renovators takes big risks and makes painstaking plans to transform families’ homes from top to bottom in just 12 hours.

A team of rapid-fire renovators takes big risks and makes painstaking plans to transform families’ homes from top to bottom in just 12 hours. Iron Chef Brazil (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷): Welcome to Iron Chef Brazil! In this cooking competition, rising culinary talents battle Brazil’s greatest chefs for a chance to be named Iron Legend.

Welcome to Iron Chef Brazil! In this cooking competition, rising culinary talents battle Brazil’s greatest chefs for a chance to be named Iron Legend. Locke & Key: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): In the thrilling final chapter of the series, the Locke family uncovers more magic as they face a demonic new foe who’s dead-set on possessing the keys.

In the thrilling final chapter of the series, the Locke family uncovers more magic as they face a demonic new foe who’s dead-set on possessing the keys. School Tales The Series (NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇭): Unspeakable horrors roam the halls of high school in this anthology featuring ghost stories directed by seasoned Thai horror directors.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada August 5-11th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

Last Updated on August 4, 2022.