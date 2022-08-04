New on Netflix August 5-11: Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman hits the small screen

Coming soon in August
August 5
- Carter (NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷): A man wakes up missing his memories. Directed by a mysterious voice from a device in his ear, he sets off on a hostage rescue mission rife with danger.
- Darlings (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳): Badru hopes her volatile husband will reform if he stops drinking. But when his rage goes too far, she and her mom boldly, albeit clumsily, seek revenge.
- The Informer 🇺🇸
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (NETFLIX FILM): The teen turtles and their mystic ninja powers are put to the ultimate test when ruthless creatures from another universe look to unleash extreme chaos.
- The Sandman (NETFLIX SERIES): There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.
- Skyfall 🇺🇸
August 6
- Reclaim (NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇼): Shouldering all of her family’s responsibilities, a mother scrambles to find a bigger apartment for her suddenly crowded household.
August 7
August 8
- Code Name: Emperor (NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸): An intelligence agent tasked with incriminating a squeaky-clean politician must decide if there are still some lines he won’t cross.
- Team Zenko Go: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Runaway robo-dogs, sleepwalking uncles and troublesome tots! These kid heroes in hiding are finding more ways to help around the town of Harmony Harbor.
August 9
- I Just Killed My Dad (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): I Just Killed My Dad is an unprecedented documentary series, which tells the unbelievable, never-been-told-before true story of the Templet family. Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it. But why he did it is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family. This three-episode documentary series explores the psyche of Anthony leading up to the events of June 3, 2019 and the journey of his mental and emotional aftermath.
- The Nice Guys 🇺🇸
August 10
- Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇦🇷): Through candid interviews, the perpetrators of Argentina’s most notorious bank heist detail how — and why — they carried out the radical 2006 operation.
- Heartsong (NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷): While serenading a wedding that quickly implodes, a nomadic musician falls for the bride, who runs afoul of her family. Now he has to save her life.
- Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Sima Taparia, everyone’s favorite matchmaker, returns for another season of helping eligible, eccentric and eager clients find their future spouses.
- Instant Dream Home (NETFLIX SERIES): A team of rapid-fire renovators takes big risks and makes painstaking plans to transform families’ homes from top to bottom in just 12 hours.
- Iron Chef Brazil (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷): Welcome to Iron Chef Brazil! In this cooking competition, rising culinary talents battle Brazil’s greatest chefs for a chance to be named Iron Legend.
- Locke & Key: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): In the thrilling final chapter of the series, the Locke family uncovers more magic as they face a demonic new foe who’s dead-set on possessing the keys.
- School Tales The Series (NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇭): Unspeakable horrors roam the halls of high school in this anthology featuring ghost stories directed by seasoned Thai horror directors.
