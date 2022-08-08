Narwal T10 Robot Vacuum review: A thorough cleaner but pricey 4-in-1 vacuum and mop

Robot vacuums are helpful for people who do not have the time or simply forget to vacuum or mop around the house. We’ll look at Narwal’s T10 4-in-1 robot vacuum in this review. This vacuum has LIDAR sensors, dual side brushes, mopping modules, and other features.

Continue reading our full review to learn more about this helpful and technology-packed robot vacuum.

Specifications

Mopping Rotation Speed (Cleaning): 180 r/m

Rotation Speed (Mop Spin-drying): 360 r/m

Water Tank Capacity: 5L x 2

Noise – Mopping: 45 dB

Self-Cleaning Time: 75 sec every time Vacuuming Suction Power: 1800 Pa

Dirt Bin Capacity: 0.4L

Noise-Vacuuming: 68dB Battery Battery Life: 3 hours

Charging Time: 2.5 hours

Max coverage: 3000ft (3h)

Battery Capacity: 5800 mAh OS Compatibility Android & iOS Dimension (Cleaner) 12.4×13.6×4.2 in Dimension (Base) 15.8×14.1×17.2 in Weight (Cleaner) 7.94lbs Weight (Base) 16.98lbs

Please enable JavaScript Narwal T10 Robot Vacuum DEMO Video

What’s in the box

Narwal T10 robot

Base station

x1 vacuuming module

x2 side brushes

x2 mopping module

x4 mop

x1 magnetic strip

x1 hook cutter

x1 power cord

x2 filter sponge

Design

Most, if not all, robot vacuums have a similar appearance. They tend to be round with front bumpers, a TOF (time of flight) sensor on top if so equipped, wheels, and a slew of other sensors. That means Narwal’s T10 is no different. I like to think of it as a case of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

The top features a TOF sensor, similar to what we saw in our assessment of the ECOVAC DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI robot vacuum. The T10 can avoid objects like tables, chairs, doors, and other obstructions by using this sensor to scan the entire room and floor and view its surroundings. Along with a flap that can raise to access the so-called “belly” side, which contains the dust filter, a cutting tool, and a network access button, you can also find the power on/off switch up there.

The Top of the Narwal T10 with LIDAR sensor.

The T10’s sides are plastic and may be pushed in anytime the robot vacuum collides with something. A silver strip with black covered glass at the front of the robot vacuum houses more sensors. The wheels on the bottom are rubber and spring-loaded, making it simpler to roll over carpets or raised areas. There is also a hole for debris to be sucked through and sent to the dust bin, two magnetic rings to connect the brush module, and two locations for the mop pads.

The base station is taller than it appears in photographs, but you get used to it after some time. There are two capacitive buttons on the left and right edges of a circular LCD panel. The two buttons are a home icon on the left for exiting and recalling the robot and a play/pause icon on the right for pausing, restarting, vacuuming, or mopping. The LCD panel provides a progress bar showing where the T10 is in its task.

Left button: Exit/recall. Center: LCD. Right button: Start/pause.

The disadvantage of having only one color option is that white gets filthy quickly and shows any marks from running into things. You can clean the marks, but most of the time, you can’t and have to deal with it.

Ease of Use

Most of the Narwal T10 robot vacuum’s functionality is application-based, as I will describe further in the following section, but there are detachable parts and so on. An excellent feature is that the T10 can be controlled from the base station with just two taps.

To begin with, adding the accompanying two side brushes is as simple as snapping them into position at the bottom of the T10. It’s as simple as twisting the side brushes to the left and raising them to remove them if necessary. The same procedure applies to the mop pads. Emptying the dust bin is as simple as removing it from the robot and depositing it into the garbage can.

Cutting tool for untangling hair in brushes.

Tap the house symbol to let the robot leave the base station and the play/pause button to begin cleaning or mopping. There’s no need to wait for the robot to leave the station before you start, so don’t be scared to click one button and then the other right away.

It may appear to be a lot of labor at first, but in the end, you only need to change the brushes once until they’re ready to be replaced. On the other hand, the mop pads will need to be replaced every time they are used. If you don’t mop your floors every day, it’s not such a big deal.

Software

Narwal developed its robot application named “Narwal.” You can get it from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. You will need to sign up for an account to use the app. When you first open the app, you’ll notice a “add a new device” tab with a large + underneath it. Follow the setup steps to pair the Narwal T10 with the application. Remember that the T10 can only connect to 2.4GHz networks; 5GHz networks are not supported.

After entering the application, you can browse your map, perform a fast clean, change your map, check vacuum messages, and manage your devices. Beginning with the main map screen, you can check the battery life in the upper left, recall or select the vacuum strength in the lower right, check other devices, remap your house, or start the T10 to vacuum or mop around the house. If you do not want the T10 to clean specific areas, you can create no-go zones or utilize the provided magnetic strips.

Application screenshots.

I think the app is simple to use, but there was an issue with the T10 appearing offline. I performed basic troubleshooting, which included deleting and reinstalling the app, clearing the cache and all data, and disconnecting and reconnecting the robot. I did contact Narwal for assistance in reconnecting the robot to the app. Narwal did follow up with me, and following our conversation, the T10 was able to reconnect to the network.

Performance

The Narwal T10 delivers excellent results. It vacuumed and mopped considerably better than expected, with a few exceptions.

First, because of the LIDAR navigation, charting the house was quick. While watching the application generate a map, I saw that if the door was opened, it produced a reasonably accurate module of each room in the house. It begins by going around the house, identifying open areas, and remembering the location of a wall, fridge, chair, and so on. After completing the LIDAR mapping, the robot will return home and do a total clean sweep.

Vacuuming appeared to have accomplished the same goal as our review of the DEEBOT robot vacuum. Any filth, food, grass, etc., was quickly cleaned up by the Narwal T10. The robot would still re-clean the same area or just adjacent to it if the object being cleaned was pushed to the side or missed. Even though our home doesn’t have carpet, we have an area rug that the Narwal T10 can easily clean. The T10 gathered up cat hair, together with any other debris. The suction was the same regardless of whether it was on a rug or vinyl surface. Since the T10 doesn’t need to change the rpm when cleaning, it’s not a negative point.

Side brush module in place on the underside of the T10.

On the other hand, mopping does the work but uses only water to clear up any dirty areas on the floor. That’s not to suggest it doesn’t pick up after itself. It accomplishes this by going over the same area twice. However, because the T10 lacks an internal tank, it will have to return to the tank station to clean the mops, rewet them, and then return to the same location. Although it uses 16 oz of water to clean up to 224 square feet, cleaning the hallway took longer because it kept going back and forth between the tank station and the same area it started at. Thanks to the triangular mop pads, the mop was able to clean some corners more efficiently, which I thought was a strong point.

Hair tangles around the brushes and can clog the dust filter; this is not necessarily a disadvantage as it is something all vacuums struggle with. It wasn’t a continual issue with tangled hair, but the dust bin filling up was more than I had liked. The trouble is, even if it picks up a lot of hair, dust, and the like, it doesn’t fill up the dust bin. That causes the sensors to be triggered to clean the dust bin repeatedly, even when it is not full.

Photo Gallery

Narwal T10 robot vacuum sitting in base station. Narwal T10 docked. Left button: Exit/recall. Center: LCD display. Right button: Start/pause. Blue tank for clean water and white tank for dirty water. The front side of T10 with bumpers. The Top of the Narwal T10 with LIDAR sensor. Start/pause button with network startup button. Dust bin sitting inside T10. Small dust bin with air filter. Cutting tool for untangling hair in brushes. Side brush module in place on the underside of the T10. The brush module is removeable to switch out to the mop pads. You can place the mop pads or side brush module here. Mop pads placed at the bottom of the T10. Application screenshots.

Price

If you want to buy the Narwal T10 4-in-1 robot vacuum from Narwal, be prepared to shell out a lot of money. The price is US$1049. However, considering what you get, the price is reasonable. You’re getting more than most other robot vacuums on the market with two mopping modules with replacement mops, an additional set of brushes, magnetic strips, a huge base station for clean and dirty water, and more.

What is provided, though, might not be sufficient to justify spending US$1049 on a robot vacuum. Don’t get me wrong, the pricing is on the higher end, but it would be easier to recommend if there was a coupon or promotion to reduce the price.

Wrap Up

I enjoyed using Narwal’s T10 4-in-1 robot vacuum in general. It cleaned and mopped as anticipated. The base station was practical compared to other robot vacuum base stations that merely charge the vacuum. You’ll be pleased with this buy if you can get past the price.

Last Updated on August 8, 2022.