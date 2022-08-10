Samsung Unpacked showcases the new Z Fold4 and Z Flip4

Samsung today announced the next generation of its foldable smartphones: Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4. Both devices feature customizable form factors, tailored experiences, and upgraded performance. Now in its fourth generation, the Galaxy Z series seems unstoppable. Is the future foldable?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Quick Specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Quick Specs

Display: Main Screen: 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812, 21.6:18) 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold4’s Main Screen size is 7.6″ in the full rectangle and 7.4″ with accounting for the rounded corners; the actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. Cover Screen: 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (2316 x 904, 23.1:9) 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48~120Hz) Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold4’s Cover Screen size is 6.2″ in a full rectangle and 6.1″ accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

Dimension & Weight: Folded 67.1 x 155.1 x 15.8mm(Hinge) ~ 14.2mm(Sagging) Unfolded 130.1 x 155.1 x 6.3mm Weight 263g

Camera: Cover Camera: 10MP Selfie Camera: F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚ Under display camera: 4MP Under Display Camera F1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 80˚ Rear Triple Camera: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ 50MP Wide-angle Camera Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85˚ 10MP Telephoto Camera PDAF, F2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 36˚

AP: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Up to 3.2 GHz

Battery: 4,400mAh (typical) dual battery Fast wireless charging 2.0



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Quick Specs

Display: Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080, 22:9) 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip4's Main Screen size is 6.7″ in the full rectangle and 6.6″ with accounting for the rounded corners; the actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Cover Screen: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display 260 x 512 Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip4's Cover Screen size is 1.9″ in the full

Dimension & Weight: Folded: 71.9 x 84.9 x 17.1mm (Hinge) – 15.9mm (Sagging) Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm Weight 187g

Camera: Front Camera: 10MP Selfie Camera F2.4, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80˚ Rear Dual Camera: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ 12MP Wide-angle Camera Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.8μm, FOV: 83˚

AP: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Up to 3.2 GHz

Battery: 3,700 mAh (typical) dual battery

Pricing and Availability

The new Galaxy Z series will be available starting August 26, 2022, on Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Store, and major carriers and retailers. Galaxy Z Flip4 starts at $999.99 and will come in legacy colors: Bora Purple and Graphite, and new colors: Pink, Gold, and Blue.

Additional storage capacity options for Z Flip4 up to 512GB are also available. Only on Samsung.com and at Samsung Experience Stores can customers design their very own Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition with glass colors and frame options that provide 75 combinations to choose from, allowing customers to control the look of their device completely.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 will start at $1799.99 and is offered in refined colors, including Gray-green, Beige, and Phantom Black. Galaxy Z Fold4 is also available in Burgundy in 256GB and 512GB models and 1TB exclusively on Samsung.com.

Pre-orders for Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 start today, August 10, 2022. Customers who pre-order Z Flip4 between August 10 and August 25 will receive a complimentary memory upgrade to double the storage, plus up to $900 off with an eligible trade-in and a Silicone Ring Case or Strap Case.

Those who preorder Z Fold4 will receive a complimentary memory upgrade, up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in, a Standing Cover with Pen case, and a $100 Samsung Credit. Plus, those who purchase either model and enroll in Samsung Care+ will enjoy valuable benefits like 24/7 Samsung expert support via phone or online, cracked screen repairs for as low as $29, protection against drops and spills, battery replacements, and peace of mind knowing that all repairs are done by Samsung Authorized Service Centers, using genuine Samsung parts. Coverage is available for only $8 or $11/month.

Galaxy Z Fold4: Get a memory upgrade and a free cover on us. Plus, get up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit. GET THE Z FOLD4 DEAL HERE

Get a memory upgrade and a free cover on us. Plus, get up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit. Galaxy Z Flip4: Get a memory upgrade and a free cover on us. Plus, get up to $900 enhanced trade-in credit. GET THE Z FLIP4 DEAL HERE

Get a memory upgrade and a free cover on us. Plus, get up to $900 enhanced trade-in credit.

Galaxy Z Fold4 Press Release Notes

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is the result of Samsung Galaxy’s enduring smartphone innovation and our most powerful smartphone yet. Z Fold4 combines Samsung’s collective mobile technology expertise to create a device with increased functionality whether opened, closed, or in Flex mode Furthermore, it is the first device to ship with Android 12L, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences, including foldable. Multitasking on Z Fold4 is easier than ever, so users can get more done on the move. The new Taskbar provides a layout similar to your PC, offering access to your favorite and recent apps. Multitasking is also more intuitive, thanks to new swipe gestures Instantly switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split your screen in half for more ways to multitask. Samsung’s partnerships with Google and Microsoft take multitasking to the next level and give executives and business owners space to see more and do more. Google apps, including Chrome and Gmail, now support drag-and-drop, allowing users to quickly copy and paste links, photos, and more from one app to another. With Google Meet, users can now connect with more people while enjoying virtual co-activities, including co watching videos on YouTube or playing games together on a video call. Microsoft’s full Office suite and Outlook take advantage of the large cover screen that unfolds to reveal a tablet-like experience. The foldable display provides more information on the screen, so users can view documents side by side for efficient multitasking that makes it is easy to work on a spreadsheet or presentation. With Microsoft integration, everyone has access to important files from anywhere. The multitasking experience is complete with S Pen functionality, enabling on-the-go drawing and notetaking with streamlined storage inside the Standing Cover with Pen case. Galaxy Z Fold4 takes stunning photos and videos with an upgraded 50MP wide lens and 30x Space Zoom lens. A variety of camera modes, including the larger Zoom map activated on Capture View Mode, Dual Preview, and Rear Cam Selfie are custom-built to take advantage of the unique form factor for increased capturing flexibility. And with the larger pixel size, a 23 percent brighter sensor and enhanced processing power, users can capture clear images even at night. Content is even more immersive and distinctive on the 7.6-inch Main Screen19 with a brighter screen, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a less visible Under Display Camera (UDC) featuring a new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement. Popular social media apps like Facebook are optimized for the large-screen experience to make content more enjoyable. Or open your favorite streaming entertainment service apps like Netflix and watch hands-free with Flex mode. For non-optimized apps, users can even control the device without disrupting the content with the new Flex Mode Touchpad, offering accuracy while pausing, rewinding, and playing videos, or zooming in and out of content while the device is in Flex mode. Games are snappier too thanks to the powerful Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and hyper-fast 5G. With a slimmer hinge, lighter weight, and even narrower bezels, the wider screen enables easier one-handed interactions while using the Cover Screen. Samsung continues its barrier-defying innovation journey to deliver the level of durability consumers expect, both in and out. With our Armor Aluminum frames and hinge cover along with exclusive Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+ on the Cover Screen and rear glass, Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are our toughest foldable ever. Durability of the Main Screen panel is also enhanced thanks to the optimized layer structure, helping to reduce damage from external shock. In addition, both Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are equipped with IPX825 water resistance, so users can worry less if they get caught in the rain. Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Press Release Notes

The Galaxy Z Flip4 enhances our users’ favorite features, making it the ultimate tool for self-expression. Its compact clamshell design offers unique experiences not available on any other smartphone. Shoot hands free video or capture full group selfies at various angles by partially folding Z Flip4 to activate FlexCam2 These can even be enjoyed on users’ favorite apps. Thanks to Samsung’s partnership with Meta, FlexCam is optimized for the most popular social platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook. Do more than ever with Z Flip4 by taking high-quality selfies right from the Cover Screen by leveraging the main camera with the upgraded Quick Shot. Start high-quality video recording in Quick Shot mode and then seamlessly switch to Flex mode to continue recording hands free without stopping the video – ideal for content creators and vloggers. The users are now able to take selfies in Portrait Mode and see preview in actual photo ratio when using Quick Shot. With an upgraded camera equipped with a 65 percent brighter sensor powered by the Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, photos and videos are crisper and more stable – day or night. Z Flip4 is crafted to go truly hands-free – doing more without ever opening the phone. Great for business or social experiences, Z Flip4 can make calls to the team, reply to texts, unlock the car and even control the SmartThings Scene widget, all from the Cover Screen. Galaxy Z Flip4 can capture, watch and connect longer between charges with the expanded 3,700mAh battery. With Super Fast Charging, now supported on Z Flip4, charge up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes, keeping users connected when they’re running low. With the slimmer hinge, straightened edges, contrasting hazed back glass and glossy metal frames, the design is our most refined yet. The users can fully customize the Z Flip4 inside and out, with Galaxy Themes on both Cover and Main Screen to complement their style with custom fonts, icons and designs. Plus, users can create their own Cover Screen with new clock designs and backgrounds in various formats such as images, GIFs and even video. Samsung

