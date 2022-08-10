The Samsung Galaxy Watch5, Watch5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds2 Pro are here

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Day continues with three more new devices. The Samsung Galaxy Watch5, the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro. These new Samsung Galaxy devices were made to compliment the all-new Z Fold4 and Z Flip4.

But before we get to the word vomit, we know what you want out of the gate! Let’s look at some quick specs for each of these new Samsung Galaxy devices!

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro Quick Specs

Material & Color: Samsung Galaxy Watch5: Armor Aluminum case with Sport Band 44mm: Graphite, Sapphire, Sliver 40mm: Graphite, Pink Gold, Sliver Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro: Titanium case with D-Buckle Sport Band Black Titanium Gray Titanium

Dimensions & Weight: Watch5: 44mm: 43.3 x 44.4 x 9.8 mm, 33.5g 40mm: 39.3 x 40.4 x 9.8 mm, 28.7g

Watch5 Pro: 45.4 x 45.4 x 10.5 mm, 46.5g

Display: Watch5: Sapphire Crystal 44mm: 1.4″ (34.6mm) 450×450 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display 40mm: 1.2″ (30.4mm) 396×396 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display Watch5 Pro: Sapphire Crystal 1.4″ (34.6mm) 450×450 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display

Processor (both models): Exynos W920 Dual-Core 1.18GHz

Exynos W920 Dual-Core 1.18GHz Memory (both models): 1.5GB RAM + 16GB internal storage

1.5GB RAM + 16GB internal storage Battery (typical): Watch5: 44mm: 410mAh 40mm: 284mAh

Watch5 Pro: 590mAh

Charging (both models): Faster Charging (WPC-based wireless charging)

Faster Charging (WPC-based wireless charging) OS (both models): Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 3.5)28

Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 3.5)28 UI (both models): One UI Watch4.5

One UI Watch4.5 Sensors: Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor

Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Please enable JavaScript Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 - What We Expect Connectivity (both models): LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo

LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo Durability (both models): 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H

5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H Compatibility (both models): Android 8.0 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of RAM

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Quick Specs

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro Press Release Notes

With a growing desire to better understand and act on individual health goals, Samsung has set out to provide in-depth monitoring and practical data offering users the information they need to help them along their health and wellness journey. Galaxy Watch5 is equipped with Samsung’s unique BioActive Sensor that drives the next era of digital health monitoring. First introduced on the Galaxy Watch4 series, the BioActive Sensor uses a single unique chip that combines three powerful health sensors – Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Signal, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis – to deliver extensive readings that include heart rate, blood oxygen level, and even stress level. In addition, users can get a deeper understanding of their heart health by monitoring ECG – right from their wrist. With an increased surface area and more direct contact with your wrist, Galaxy Watch5 tracks health metrics now with even greater accuracy than Galaxy Watch4. Plus, its powerful 3-in-1 BioActive Sensor works in combination with the other sensors of the Galaxy Watch5 series, including the newly introduced temperature sensor, to provide users with an in-depth understanding of their wellness. The temperature sensor uses infrared technology for more accurate readings, even if the temperature of your surroundings changes. This opens new possibilities for developers to expand their health and wellness options and for users to take advantage of all-new experiences. Holistic Health Insights to Enhance Everyone’s Wellness Journey Designed for everyday wins, Galaxy Watch5 offers a comprehensive end-to-end user experience that goes beyond fitness activities and into the post-workout, rest, and recovery process. The Body Composition measurement tool provides a complete snapshot of the user’s overall health, providing them with a tailored approach to set goals, guide them through personalized workouts, and track progress. And when it’s time to rest, the Galaxy Watch5 series empowers users with recovery data, including post-cardio heart rate after an intense workout, and customized recommendations on water consumption based on sweat loss. A good night’s rest is important in wellness, and that’s why we’re helping users have a better night’s sleep. Understand sleep patterns through Sleep Scores that monitor stages of sleep, along with snore detection8 and blood oxygen levels. Achieve improved sleep habits with advanced Sleep Coaching that gives a tailored month-long guided program. Through SmartThings integration, Galaxy Watch5 automatically sets connected lights, AC units, and TVs to predetermined settings that make for an ideal sleep environment. Users can sleep safe and sound knowing that the enhanced fall detection ensures an emergency contact is notified if you or your loved one stumbles at home or falls out of bed. No need to worry that your watch may run out of power or get damaged in rough terrain; Galaxy Watch5 comes with 13% larger battery 12 and provides eight hours of sleep tracking with just eight minutes of charging, which is 30% faster than Galaxy Watch4. An extra layer of durability protects the Galaxy Watch5. This year, we’ve included our first smartwatch display featuring a Sapphire Crystal display, which offers a 60% harder outer layer, so your watch remains reliable in day-to-day use. Cue up your favorite song on Spotify with just your voice using Google Assistant. And coming soon, find your way using Google Maps from your wrist without a smartphone connection15. Music and audio lovers will appreciate updates that include new apps like SoundCloud and Deezer16. Additionally, One UI Watch4.5 offers a fuller typing experience, an easier way to make calls, and a host of new accessibility features that make the Galaxy Watch more intuitive. Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Press Release Notes

Hearing is believing. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro pack a studio-worthy listening experience into our most comfortable design yet — wear them as long as you want. Stimulate your senses with enhanced 360 Audio1 that surrounds you in your favorite beats like never before. Feel every note like you’re there with Hi-Fi sound quality. Stay focused on the sounds you love with Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation that quiets even the loudest outside sounds. Work out worry-free with moisture resistance that stands up to rain. Pair your Buds2 Pro with the rest of your Galaxy for new ways to enjoy pro-quality sound wherever you happen to be. Whether it’s a podcast, a call or your favorite playlist, listen blissfully with Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Samsung

Pricing and Availability

Watch5 and 5 Pro

Starting today through August 25, 2022, the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro are available for preorder, with retail availability beginning August 26, 2022. Consumers who pre-order Galaxy Watch5 are eligible to receive a Wireless Charger Duo on us, $75 off Galaxy Watch5 or $125 off Galaxy Watch5 Pro with eligible smartwatch trade-in, and $50 Samsung Credit to use towards Galaxy accessories. Terms and conditions apply.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 offers a modern, minimalist design and features that help you achieve more daily. It comes with all-new neutral color options that will turn heads, with the Large 44mm option available in Graphite, Sapphire, and Silver and the Small 40mm option available in Graphite, Pink Gold, and Silver which features a Bora Purple strap that pairs perfectly with the Galaxy Z Flip4. Galaxy Watch5 will start at $279.99 for the Bluetooth version and $329.99 for the LTE version. For adventure seekers looking for durability, performance, and style, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro is for you. It will be available in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium, with a 45mm display, starting at $449.99 for the Bluetooth version and $499.99 for the LTE version.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition is the ultimate smart caddy that gives golfers direction and recommendations while they’re on the course. It comes with exclusive watch faces, a two-tone band, and an unlimited membership on the Smart Caddie app. The Watch5 series Golf Edition comes in three Bluetooth options – Watch5 Large 44mm, Watch5 Small 40mm, and Watch5 Pro, starting at $329.99. Availability begins on August 26 on Samsung.com.

Design your own watch by selecting the model, size, case color, and strap for up to 1,032 unique combinations in the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Bespoke Studio on Samsung.com. Now, users can build a watch that’s unique to them. With a greater selection of straps and faces, they can mix and match to express their personal style with the new Sport Band or share their support of Sustainable Development Goals with the Global Goals Band.

Buds2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro will be available for pre-order beginning August 10, 2022, with retail availability starting August 26, 2022, for $229.99. Customers who pre-order Galaxy Buds2 Pro will receive a wireless charger on us, up to $75 off with an eligible trade-in, and $30 Samsung Credit. Galaxy Buds2 Pro comes in three soft and neutral hues that perfectly complement the new foldables – Graphite, White, and Bora Purple.

Samsung Deals

Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro: Get up to $125 trade-in credit — guaranteed with any smartwatch, in any condition. Plus, get a Free Duo Charging Pad GET THE WATCH DEALS HERE

Get up to $125 trade-in credit — guaranteed with any smartwatch, in any condition. Plus, get a Free Duo Charging Pad Galaxy Buds2 Pro: $75 trade-in credit — guaranteed with any Galaxy Buds, in any condition. $50 trade-in credit guaranteed with any wireless audio. Plus, get a Free Single Charging Pad. GET THE BUDS2 PRO DEAL HERE

$75 trade-in credit — guaranteed with any Galaxy Buds, in any condition. $50 trade-in credit guaranteed with any wireless audio. Plus, get a Free Single Charging Pad.

