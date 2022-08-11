New on Netflix August 12-18: Jamie Foxx, vampire killer

Coming soon in August
Netflix Games
August 12
- 13: The Musical (NETFLIX FILM): After moving from New York to Indiana in the wake of his parents’ divorce, a clever middle schooler is determined to throw the best bar mitzvah ever.
- A Model Family (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): After unwittingly stealing money from a cartel, a cash-strapped professor finds the only way to save his broken family is by working as a drug courier.
- Day Shift (NETFLIX FILM): Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters. Snoop Dogg also stars.
- Never Have I Ever: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): Devi and her friends may finally be single no more. But they’re about to learn that relationships come with a lot of self-discovery — and all the drama.
August 15
- Ancient Aliens: Season 4 🇺🇸
- Deepa & Anoop (NETFLIX FAMILY): Joined by her color-changing pet elephant, a joyful little girl creates music, merriment and mischief at her Indian family’s Mango Manor hotel.
- Learn to Swim 🇺🇸
- Wonder Woman 1984 🇨🇦
August 16
- Untold: Volume 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)): The critically-acclaimed series returns with a four-week docu-series event that once again brings fresh eyes to epic tales from the wide world of sports. From football to basketball and streetball to sailing, these stories aren’t the ones you’ve heard before, even if you think you have. Premiering weekly, each film kicks off at a pivotal moment and then delves deep into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived it, to reveal the grit, resilience, heartbreak, triumph, violence, comedy and pathos beneath the sweat. Weekly August premieres include:
- UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (2 Parts): Born into a Hawaiian paradise, All-American football standout Manti Te’o leads a simple life summed up in just three words: faith, family, football. College football’s golden boy could do no wrong, but when tragedy strikes, the increased scrutiny of his online relationship causes a media maelstrom that threatens his future and legacy. Featuring in-depth interviews with Manti Te’o and the person behind the online identity, Ronaiah ‘Naya’ Tuiasosopo.
August 17
- High Heat (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): When clues to his brother’s murder lead Poncho to a fire brigade, he joins it to investigate further and finds romance, family… and a serial killer.
- Junior Baking Show: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): Britain’s most talented young bakers wow judges with cakes, biscuits, breads and more in this kid-focused spinoff of “The Great British Baking Show.”
- Homefront 🇨🇦
- Look Both Ways (NETFLIX FILM): On the night of her college graduation, Natalie’s life splits into parallel realities after she takes a pregnancy test. What will life and love bring?
- Royalteen (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇴): A teenager struggles to keep her scandal-ridden past and a big secret from getting out when she strikes up an unlikely romance with the crown prince.
- Unsuspicious (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷): Conned by the same playboy, three women and their families go to his mansion to get answers — and must stay for an investigation when he’s found dead.
August 18
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): With Skeletor intent on controlling the universe, He-Man and his heroic squad must fulfill their destinies. The epic battle for ultimate power is on!
- Inside the Mind of a Cat (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Cat experts dive into the mind of the feline to reveal the true capabilities of the pouncing pet in this captivating and cuddly documentary.
- Tekken: Bloodline (NETFLIX ANIME): After losing his home to a powerful enemy, a hot-tempered fighter trains under his zealous grandfather while awaiting his chance for revenge.
What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada August 12-18th list are you going to be binging on over the next week? Are you going to be checking out Day Shift starring Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.
Last Updated on August 11, 2022.