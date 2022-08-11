New on Netflix August 12-18: Jamie Foxx, vampire killer

As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between August 12-18th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in August if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix August 12-18th list which is headlined by Jamie Foxx as a vampire killer in Day Shift, which also stars Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco.

Coming soon in August

These titles are coming sometime in August, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Delhi Crime: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): When a chain of distinctly grisly murders suggests the return of a feared criminal gang, DCP Vartika heads the case under media and public pressure.

Partner Track (NETFLIX SERIES): Ingrid Yun fights to make partner — and keep her moral compass — at an elite New York City law firm while balancing love, friendships and family duties.

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie-related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming in August to the streaming service at some point and include:

Netflix Heads Up!: Play the smash hit charades game. Now with decks based on your favorite Netflix titles. Grab some friends and let the fun begin!

Play the smash hit charades game. Now with decks based on your favorite Netflix titles. Grab some friends and let the fun begin! Immortality: A starlet, vanished. Her films, unreleased. Investigate the lost works of the silver-screen hopeful to unlock the secrets behind her disappearance.

Rival Pirates: Make ’em walk the plank! Set sail, fire cannon balls and avoid traps to find treasure before your enemies in this swashbuckling adventure.

Wild Things: Animal Adventures: Rescue cute animals, explore an immersive world and build your dream habitat in this colorful match-3 adventure game.

And now for the Netflix August 12-18th list:

August 12

13: The Musical (NETFLIX FILM): After moving from New York to Indiana in the wake of his parents’ divorce, a clever middle schooler is determined to throw the best bar mitzvah ever.

After moving from New York to Indiana in the wake of his parents’ divorce, a clever middle schooler is determined to throw the best bar mitzvah ever. A Model Family (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): After unwittingly stealing money from a cartel, a cash-strapped professor finds the only way to save his broken family is by working as a drug courier.

After unwittingly stealing money from a cartel, a cash-strapped professor finds the only way to save his broken family is by working as a drug courier. Day Shift (NETFLIX FILM): Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters. Snoop Dogg also stars.

Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters. Snoop Dogg also stars. Never Have I Ever: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): Devi and her friends may finally be single no more. But they’re about to learn that relationships come with a lot of self-discovery — and all the drama.

August 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 4 🇺🇸

Deepa & Anoop (NETFLIX FAMILY): Joined by her color-changing pet elephant, a joyful little girl creates music, merriment and mischief at her Indian family’s Mango Manor hotel.

Joined by her color-changing pet elephant, a joyful little girl creates music, merriment and mischief at her Indian family’s Mango Manor hotel. Learn to Swim 🇺🇸

Wonder Woman 1984 🇨🇦

August 16

Untold: Volume 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly) ) : The critically-acclaimed series returns with a four-week docu-series event that once again brings fresh eyes to epic tales from the wide world of sports. From football to basketball and streetball to sailing, these stories aren’t the ones you’ve heard before, even if you think you have. Premiering weekly, each film kicks off at a pivotal moment and then delves deep into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived it, to reveal the grit, resilience, heartbreak, triumph, violence, comedy and pathos beneath the sweat. Weekly August premieres include: UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (2 Parts): Born into a Hawaiian paradise, All-American football standout Manti Te’o leads a simple life summed up in just three words: faith, family, football. College football’s golden boy could do no wrong, but when tragedy strikes, the increased scrutiny of his online relationship causes a media maelstrom that threatens his future and legacy. Featuring in-depth interviews with Manti Te’o and the person behind the online identity, Ronaiah ‘Naya’ Tuiasosopo.

UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist (2 Parts): Born into a Hawaiian paradise, All-American football standout Manti Te'o leads a simple life summed up in just three words: faith, family, football. College football's golden boy could do no wrong, but when tragedy strikes, the increased scrutiny of his online relationship causes a media maelstrom that threatens his future and legacy. Featuring in-depth interviews with Manti Te'o and the person behind the online identity, Ronaiah 'Naya' Tuiasosopo.

August 17

High Heat (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽 ): When clues to his brother’s murder lead Poncho to a fire brigade, he joins it to investigate further and finds romance, family… and a serial killer.

): When clues to his brother’s murder lead Poncho to a fire brigade, he joins it to investigate further and finds romance, family… and a serial killer. Junior Baking Show: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): Britain’s most talented young bakers wow judges with cakes, biscuits, breads and more in this kid-focused spinoff of “The Great British Baking Show.”

Britain’s most talented young bakers wow judges with cakes, biscuits, breads and more in this kid-focused spinoff of “The Great British Baking Show.” Homefront 🇨🇦

Look Both Ways (NETFLIX FILM): On the night of her college graduation, Natalie’s life splits into parallel realities after she takes a pregnancy test. What will life and love bring?

On the night of her college graduation, Natalie’s life splits into parallel realities after she takes a pregnancy test. What will life and love bring? Royalteen (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇴): A teenager struggles to keep her scandal-ridden past and a big secret from getting out when she strikes up an unlikely romance with the crown prince.

A teenager struggles to keep her scandal-ridden past and a big secret from getting out when she strikes up an unlikely romance with the crown prince. Unsuspicious (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷): Conned by the same playboy, three women and their families go to his mansion to get answers — and must stay for an investigation when he’s found dead.

August 18

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): With Skeletor intent on controlling the universe, He-Man and his heroic squad must fulfill their destinies. The epic battle for ultimate power is on!

With Skeletor intent on controlling the universe, He-Man and his heroic squad must fulfill their destinies. The epic battle for ultimate power is on! Inside the Mind of a Cat (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Cat experts dive into the mind of the feline to reveal the true capabilities of the pouncing pet in this captivating and cuddly documentary.

Cat experts dive into the mind of the feline to reveal the true capabilities of the pouncing pet in this captivating and cuddly documentary. Tekken: Bloodline (NETFLIX ANIME): After losing his home to a powerful enemy, a hot-tempered fighter trains under his zealous grandfather while awaiting his chance for revenge.

