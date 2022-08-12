Fluance announces its new powered Ai81 floor-standing tower speakers

Home theater lovers and audiophiles have known the power of floor-standing speakers for years. While soundbars and space-saving speakers are all well and good, a good pair of floor-standing speakers and an amp add tremendous value to a home theater setup. The new Fluance Ai811 tower speakers are built for these applications and look pretty sweet.

Fluance says the new Ai81s produce HQ stereo sound perfect for gaming, music, and movies. The real story is that these floor-standing speakers are powered, so no amp is required beyond the 150W amp. Let’s take a look at the specs and features.

Fluance Ai81 Specifications

Speaker Configuration: 2 Way – 3 Driver Powered Floorstanding Speaker System with Integrated Amplifier (Pair – 1x Active, 1x Passive)

2 Way – 3 Driver Powered Floorstanding Speaker System with Integrated Amplifier (Pair – 1x Active, 1x Passive) Bluetooth: Yes, Bluetooth 5.0

Yes, Bluetooth 5.0 Inputs: 2x RCA L/R, Bluetooth, & Digital Optical TOSLINK

2x RCA L/R, Bluetooth, & Digital Optical TOSLINK Tweeter: 1 inch Silk Soft Dome Neodymium Ferrofluid Cooled

1 inch Silk Soft Dome Neodymium Ferrofluid Cooled Woofer: Dual 6.5 inch Woven, Glass Fiber Composite Drivers with Butyl Rubber Surrounds

Dual 6.5 inch Woven, Glass Fiber Composite Drivers with Butyl Rubber Surrounds Amplifier Power: Class D 150 Watts Continuous Average Output (2x 75 Watts RMS)

Class D 150 Watts Continuous Average Output (2x 75 Watts RMS) Please enable JavaScript Upgrade Your Old Speakers to Sonos Frequency Response: 30Hz-20kHz (DSP Enhanced)

30Hz-20kHz (DSP Enhanced) Internal DAC: Yes

Yes Internal Lead Wire: 18 gauge Internal Lead Wire to Reduce Signal Degradation

18 gauge Internal Lead Wire to Reduce Signal Degradation Power Input: 100-240V AC (50Hz/60Hz)

100-240V AC (50Hz/60Hz) Crossover Frequency: 2200Hz Phase Coherent 12dB/Oct – PCB Mounted Circuitry

2200Hz Phase Coherent 12dB/Oct – PCB Mounted Circuitry Enclosure: Tuned Down-Firing Port Bass Reflex Design Dampened

Tuned Down-Firing Port Bass Reflex Design Dampened Dimensions: 37.8 x 8.50 x 10.24 inches / 96 x 21.6 x 26 cm (HxWxD) feet installed

37.8 x 8.50 x 10.24 inches / 96 x 21.6 x 26 cm (HxWxD) feet installed Speaker Weight: Active Speaker: 30.61 lbs (13.88 kg) Passive Speaker: 29.02 lbs (13.16 kg)

Phono Preamp: No

No Certifications: cTUVus+CB , ICES, FCC Certified

cTUVus+CB , ICES, FCC Certified Subwoofer Output: Yes, 80 Hz Low-pass Frequency Cutoff

Yes, 80 Hz Low-pass Frequency Cutoff Total Harmonic Distortion: (HTC) <0.1% (THD+ N)

(HTC) <0.1% (THD+ N) Wifi Casting: Pairs via Bluetooth with Google Home, Amazon Echo, and AppleTV (Ai81 is not a WiFi speaker)

“We hope that the Ai81 Speakers will bring all consumers a Hi-Fi experience. We aim to replicate the feelings of a live music performance and seeing a feature film in a theater while in the convenience of your home,” said Saied Swalee, audio engineer at Fluance. “Our target price point is meaningfully set to bring Hi-Fi audio to everyone because sharing our passion for audio while delivering the highest performance possible is very important to our founder and team members at Fluance.” Powered by an integrated 150W amplifier, these active Floorstanding Speakers deliver breathtaking imaging with refined detail and impressive bass for an immersive audio experience. Fill any room with exhilarating volume that combines spectacular imaging and detail with raw power. Dual 6.5-inch woven glass fiber drivers deliver exceptionally accurate midrange with stunning acoustic playback and undistorted, low-frequency performance. High-performance tweeters produce a captivating stereo soundstage while providing spacious off-axis dispersion, allowing you to hear beautifully expressed highs. Fluance

Pricing and Availability

The Ai81 Powered Floorstanding Tower Speakers are available now in Black Ash, White Walnut, Natural Walnut, and Lucky Bamboo for $499.99 at Fluance.com and Amazon.

What do you think of these Fluance speakers? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on August 12, 2022.