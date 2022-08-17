vivo announces color-changing V25 and V25 Pro with enhanced photography

It has been a minute since we reported on vivo. The company has primarily made smartphones for the overseas market. But users can now have vivo phones here in the United States. The company has announced the latest in its V series, the vivo V25 and V25 Pro.

The V series of vivo smartphones has been around the block already, and this round brings a flagship-level 64MP OIS “ultra-sensing” camera. The color-changing back has returned and is a novel and fun idea. The color changes when exposed to UV light.

“vivo V series has always been about being innovative and technologically advanced, while exuding style and encouraging users to create, have fun, and explore. The new V25 and V25 Pro continue to embody this concept and provide users with fresh tools and features,” said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at vivo, “vivo understands that users want a smartphone that is aesthetically pleasing and has excellent functional attributes. With the carefully designed new devices, users can capture the best moments in life with their family and friends anywhere, any time with intuitive camera technologies, while expressing their creativity and emotions through the unique color-changing design.” vivo

The 64MP camera has OIS and EIS for zooming in even tighter. It also offers an 8MP wide-angle camera sensor when you need more room to fit your subject. vivo has upgraded its night mode, which it calls Super Night Mode, and has added a feature called Real-Time Extreme Night Vision. The feature will allow users to adjust the exposure intensity when they preview an image manually,

That same focus on night photography spills over to video with Super Night Video. The feature brightens and reduces noise in dark environments, producing a clearer and brighter result. vivo says the hybrid OIS/EIS stabilization will make video shooting much more effortless, precise, and stable.

vivo also gave the front-facing cameras some love with a 50MP and 32MP HD cameras on the V25 and V25 Pro. Autofocus and eye focusing capability should make the front cameras something selfie lovers will enjoy. The V25 series also uses AI technology for skin retouching and sharpness enhancement. As for performance, here is what vivo had to say on that.

V25 Pro

The new V25 series delivers robust performance and high-power efficiency to support various daily uses of its users. V25 Pro is equipped with a quasi-flagship octa-core CPU, MediaTek Dimensity 1300, with 8GB/12GB RAM + 8GB extended RAM5, which powers exceptional 5G capabilities6 and provides greater AI imaging capacity to effortlessly produce stunning 4K videos and ensure a smooth gaming experience. Its performance and user experience are improved thanks to the new, industry-leading Bionic Cooling System. In addition, featuring a 66W FlashCharge capability and a 4830mAh large battery, it can power up the large-capacity and high density battery cell from 0% to 71% in 30 minutes. V25 features a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor with a high energy-efficiency ratio and 8GB/12GB RAM + 8GB extended RAM, enabling users to seamlessly play demanding games and multitask across various apps. V25 supports 44W FlashCharge that can recharge the 4500mAh battery cell from 0% to 61% in 30 minutes. vivo

The vivo V25 and V25 are available starting today in more than 20 markets. vivo says pricing will be region dependent, so you will have to look for it in your area to get the price. Learn more about this smartphone and other products on their website.

