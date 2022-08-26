Latest Samsung Galaxy mobile devices now available in Canada

Starting today, Canadians can purchase the latest Samsung Galaxy mobile devices including the Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip45, Galaxy Watch5, and Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

First up is the latest foldable device from Samsung: the Galaxy Z Fold4. The 256G Model comes in refined colours that include Graygreen, Phantom Black and Moon Beige for CA$2,269.99. The 512GB model is available for $2,429.99.

If you’re looking for something smaller, the Galaxy Z Flip4 is still foldable, but with a much slimmer form factor. The 128G Model comes in in legacy colours Bora Purple and Graphite, and new colours: Pink Gold and Blue for $1,259.99. The 256GB model is available for $1,329.99 and the 512GB is available for $1,499.99. There is also the Flip4 Bespoke Edition which offers glass colour and frame options for over 75 combinations to choose from. The 256GB model retails for $1,399.99.

Looking to get a new smartwatch? The Galaxy Watch5 comes with all-new neutral colour options with the Large 44mm option available in Graphite, Sapphire, and Silver and the Small 40mm option available in Graphite, Pink Gold, and Silver. The Galaxy Watch5 will start at $349 for the Bluetooth version and $419 for the LTE version. The Galaxy Watch5 Pro will be available in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium, with a 45mm display, starting at $559 for the Bluetooth version and $629 for the LTE version. Like the Flip4, users can customize the model, size, case colour, and strap for over 1,000 combinations at the Galaxy Watch5 Bespoke Studio.

Finally, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro come in three all-new soft and neutral hues (Graphite, White, and Bora Purple) for a distinctive look. They are available for $289.99.

A few promotional offers are available for early Canadian purchasers:

Free Super Fast Wireless Charger Duo when they purchase a Galaxy Watch5 Series smartwatch between August 26 and October 3, 2022.

when they purchase a Galaxy Watch5 Series smartwatch between August 26 and October 3, 2022. Free Super Fast Wireless Charger when they purchase a pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro truly wireless earbuds between August 26 and October 3, 2022.

Receive twice the storage for the same price when they purchase from August 26 to September 8, 2022, which equates to $160 savings on the Galaxy Z Fold4 512 GB or Galaxy Z Flip4 512 GB, and $80 savings on the Galaxy Z Flip4 256 GB.

Get up to $861 when trading in their old smartphone when purchasing an eligible Galaxy Z Fold4 or Galaxy Z Flip4 device between August 26 and October 3, 2022.

Get up to a $100 credit (plus a credit for the trade-in value of their eligible old smartwatch) when they purchase an eligible Galaxy Watch5 Series device between August 26 and October 3, 2022.

The aforementioned devices are available at Samsung Experience Stores, Samsung.com/ca, and major retail partners like Amazon Canada. More information on each of the devices at the Samsung Canada website.

What do you think about the latest Samsung Galaxy mobile devices? Are you going to be picking up a Galaxy Z Fold4, Flip4, Watch 5, or Buds2 Pro? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on August 26, 2022.