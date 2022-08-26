2022 Samsung Galaxy Z devices, Watch, and Buds2, are officially available today

The 2022 Samsung Galaxy Z devices are here and available for purchase. Samsung held a pre-order for the Galaxy Z devices, Galaxy Watch, and Buds2 but now ordering is open to all. Many of the same pre-order specials are still active, and some new ones are available.

Below are the deals you can get on Samsung Galaxy Z, Galaxy Watch, and Buds2 Pro.

Galaxy Z Fold4

Find all the Z Fold4 deals here.

Price: Starting from $899.99 with eligible trade-in plus a $150 e-certificate to spend on the Galaxy ecosystem

Starting from $899.99 with eligible trade-in plus a $150 e-certificate to spend on the Galaxy ecosystem Colors: Graygreen, Beige, and Phantom Black

Graygreen, Beige, and Phantom Black Samsung.com Offers: Any iOS user will get Galaxy Buds2 for free or Galaxy Buds2 Pro for $50 Any student, military, or healthcare professional can get a 5% additional discount For a limited time only, enjoy three months of Samsung Care+ on us when you add coverage to your Fold4 or Flip4 order on Samsung.com or through SamsungCarePlus.com



Galaxy Z Flip4

Find all the Z Flip4 deals here.

Price: Starting from $299.99 with eligible trade-in plus a $50 e-certificate to spend on the Galaxy ecosystem

Starting from $299.99 with eligible trade-in plus a $50 e-certificate to spend on the Galaxy ecosystem Colors: Available in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, or Blue. Samsung.com also offers Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition with glass colors and frame options in 75 combinations for consumers to personalize their device. In fact, nearly 20% of Samsung.com Galaxy Z Flip4 pre-orders in the U.S. have been for the Bespoke Edition, showing the growing demand from consumers to showcase their own style and express themselves with their technology.

Available in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, or Blue. Samsung.com also offers Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition with glass colors and frame options in 75 combinations for consumers to personalize their device. In fact, nearly 20% of Samsung.com Galaxy Z Flip4 pre-orders in the U.S. have been for the Bespoke Edition, showing the growing demand from consumers to showcase their own style and express themselves with their technology. Samsung.com Offers: Any iOS user will get Galaxy Buds2 for free or Galaxy Buds2 Pro for $50 Any student, military, or healthcare professional can get a 5% additional discount For a limited time only, enjoy three months of Samsung Care+ on us when you add coverage to your Fold4 or Flip4 order on Samsung.com or through SamsungCarePlus.com



Galaxy Watch5

Find all the Watch5 deals here.

Price: Starting from $114.99 with eligible trade-in

Starting from $114.99 with eligible trade-in Colors: 44mm: Graphite, Sapphire, and Silver 40mm: Graphite, Pink Gold, and Silver

Samsung.com also offers a Bespoke Studio with up to 1,0323 unique combinations across the model, size, case color, and strap

Samsung.com Offers: Bundle with an eligible Phone and Buds to save up to 30% Any student, military, or healthcare professional can get a 10% additional discount



Galaxy Watch5 Pro

Find all the Watch5 Pro deals here.

Price: Starting from $209.99 with eligible trade-in

Colors: Black Titanium or Gray Titanium

Samsung.com Offers: Bundle with an eligible Phone and Buds to save up to 30% Any student, military, or healthcare professional can get a 10% additional discount



Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Find all the Buds2 Pro deals here.

Price: Starting from $154.99 with eligible trade-in

Starting from $154.99 with eligible trade-in Colors: Bora Purple, White, or Graphite

Bora Purple, White, or Graphite Samsung.com Offers: Bundle with an eligible Phone and Watch to save up to 30% Any student, military, or healthcare professional can get a 10% additional discount



Also officially available today is Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition – the ultimate smart caddie device designed to give golfers everything they need – from directions to recommendations. Featuring exclusive watch faces and a two-tone band, it also comes with an unlimited membership on the Smart Caddie app. Pricing starts at $329.99.

Are you picking up a Galaxy Z device? What about the Watch or Buds2? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on August 26, 2022.