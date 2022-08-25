New on Netflix August 26 to September 1: Kevin Hart gets some Me Time

As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between August 26 through September 1st. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in August and September if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix August 26 to September 1st list which is headlined by Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart in Me Time.

Coming soon in August

These titles are coming sometime in August, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Delhi Crime: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): When a chain of distinctly grisly murders suggests the return of a feared criminal gang, DCP Vartika heads the case under media and public pressure.

Partner Track (NETFLIX SERIES): Ingrid Yun fights to make partner — and keep her moral compass — at an elite New York City law firm while balancing love, friendships and family duties.

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie-related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming in August to the streaming service at some point and include:

Netflix Heads Up!: Play the smash hit charades game. Now with decks based on your favorite Netflix titles. Grab some friends and let the fun begin!

Play the smash hit charades game. Now with decks based on your favorite Netflix titles. Grab some friends and let the fun begin! Immortality: A starlet, vanished. Her films, unreleased. Investigate the lost works of the silver-screen hopeful to unlock the secrets behind her disappearance.

Rival Pirates: Make ’em walk the plank! Set sail, fire cannon balls and avoid traps to find treasure before your enemies in this swashbuckling adventure.

Wild Things: Animal Adventures: Rescue cute animals, explore an immersive world and build your dream habitat in this colorful match-3 adventure game.

And now for the Netflix August 26th to September 1st list:

August 26

Disobedience 🇺🇸

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way (NETFLIX SERIES): Legendary racer Sammy Maloof and his family of racers and stunt drivers build the world’s baddest cars to make sure their clients take the checkered flag on race day. And when the racing dust settles, the Maloofs pull back the curtain on professional stunt driving as they practice and execute the most action-packed feats imaginable.

Loving Adults (NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇰): The thin line between love and hate turns deadly when a wife discovers her husband's affair — and they both take extreme measures to get what they want.

Ludik (NETFLIX SERIES 🇿🇦): To save a kidnapped family member, an enterprising furniture tycoon must use his secret diamond smuggling operation to transport guns across the border.

Me Time (NETFLIX FILM): When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some "me time" for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

: When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life. Seoul Vibe (NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷): In the days leading up to the 1988 Seoul Olympics, a ragtag team of drivers and mechanics go undercover to dismantle a massive money-laundering ring.

August 29

Under Her Control (NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸 ): An ambitious young woman enters into an unusual arrangement with her charismatic boss. By the time doubts creep in, it may be too late to back out.

): An ambitious young woman enters into an unusual arrangement with her charismatic boss. By the time doubts creep in, it may be too late to back out. Mighty Express: Season 7 (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦): Nate, Flicker and the rest of the trains raise the rails for more thrilling deliveries, special missions and lighthearted lessons on the track.

August 30

I AM A KILLER: Season 3 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧): While serving hard time for murder, inmates recount their crimes and reflect on how their actions destroyed lives — including their own.

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)): In the summer of 2007, news broke that an NBA referee was being investigated for gambling on his own games, igniting a media storm and sending the NBA, FBI and sports fans into crisis. That referee was Tim Donaghy and the story didn't just start and end with him, but wound its way from the small town bookies of the Philadelphia suburbs to lining the pockets of the notorious New York crime families and worldwide sports gambling underworld. For the first time, all three co-conspirators discuss their involvement and, unsurprisingly, their stories don't all line-up. Featuring revealing sit-down interviews with Tim Donaghy, Tommy Martino, Jimmy "The Sheep" Battista plus FBI agent Phil Scala, Donaghy's lawyer John Lauro, Donaghy's ex-wife Kim Strupp Donaghy, and more. Directed by David Terry Fine.

August 31

Club América vs Club América (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇲🇽): This docuseries depths into the past and present of America, the most winning and controversial soccer club in Mexico.

This docuseries depths into the past and present of America, the most winning and controversial soccer club in Mexico. Family Secrets (NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇱): A couple’s wedding day threatens to turn disastrous when they begin to unravel a web of secrets and lies that connects their two families.

A couple’s wedding day threatens to turn disastrous when they begin to unravel a web of secrets and lies that connects their two families. I Came By (NETFLIX FILM 🇬🇧): A graffiti artist who targets homes of the elite uncovers a twisted secret in a hidden basement — triggering events that put his loved ones in danger.

Being a new month, there are plenty of additions to the New on Netflix August 26 to September 1st list.

September 1

A Cinderella Story 🇺🇸

A Clockwork Orange 🇺🇸

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy 🇺🇸

A Knight’s Tale 🇺🇸

A Little Princess 🇺🇸

American Beauty 🇺🇸

Austin Powers in Goldmember 🇺🇸

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery 🇺🇸

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me 🇺🇸

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County 🇺🇸

Clueless 🇺🇸

Despicable Me 🇺🇸

Despicable Me 2 🇺🇸

Dolphin Tale 2 🇺🇸

Escape from Alcatraz 🇨🇦

Fenced In (NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷): After a nervous breakdown, Walter trades the city for the countryside. But his hopes for a calm life are shattered once he meets his loud new neighbors.

After a nervous breakdown, Walter trades the city for the countryside. But his hopes for a calm life are shattered once he meets his loud new neighbors. Friday After Next 🇺🇸

The Girl Next Door 🇨🇦

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale 🇨🇦

He’s Just Not That Into You 🇺🇸

I Survived a Crime: Season 1 🇺🇸

If Beale Street Could Talk 🇺🇸

The Interpretor 🇨🇦

The Italian Job 🇺🇸

The Jackal 🇨🇦

John Q 🇺🇸

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN: Episodes 13-24 (NETFLIX ANIME): The legacy of the Joestar family continues with Jolyne as she and her companions take on new Stand users behind the bars of Green Dolphin Street Prison.

The legacy of the Joestar family continues with Jolyne as she and her companions take on new Stand users behind the bars of Green Dolphin Street Prison. Just Friends 🇺🇸

Liss Pereira: Adulting (NETFLIX COMEDY): Comedian Liss Pereira gets real about relationships, adulthood and being somewhere in between — not perfect, but not so bad — in a world of extremes.

Comedian Liss Pereira gets real about relationships, adulthood and being somewhere in between — not perfect, but not so bad — in a world of extremes. Little Nicky 🇺🇸

LOL House of Surprises: Season 1 🇨🇦

Love in the Villa (NETFLIX FILM): Julie’s dream trip to Verona, Italy, turns star-crossed when she discovers her rented villa is already occupied by an annoyingly attractive stranger.

Julie’s dream trip to Verona, Italy, turns star-crossed when she discovers her rented villa is already occupied by an annoyingly attractive stranger. Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet 🇺🇸

Nacho Libre 🇨🇦

Next Friday 🇺🇸

The Notebook 🇺🇸

Off the Hook (NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷): Realizing they both have a toxic relationship to the Internet, roommates Léa and Manon decide to do the unthinkable: abandon all devices for 30 days.

Realizing they both have a toxic relationship to the Internet, roommates Léa and Manon decide to do the unthinkable: abandon all devices for 30 days. Planes, Trains and Automobiles 🇨🇦

Primal Fear 🇨🇦

Resident Evil 🇺🇸

Resident Evil: Apocalypse 🇺🇸

Resident Evil: Retribution 🇺🇸

Road House 🇺🇸

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): With the Yokai no longer their enemies, Usagi and the gang enjoy a short-lived peace but soon must prepare for an invasion by evil aliens.

With the Yokai no longer their enemies, Usagi and the gang enjoy a short-lived peace but soon must prepare for an invasion by evil aliens. Save the Last Dance 🇺🇸

Scarface 🇺🇸

Snow White & the Huntsman 🇺🇸

Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1 🇺🇸

S.W.A.T.: Season 5 🇨🇦

This Is 40 🇺🇸

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection 🇨🇦

Waterworld 🇨🇦

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins 🇨🇦

Young Sheldon: Season 5 🇨🇦

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada August 26 to September 1st list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada August 26 to September 1st list are you going to be binging on over the next week? Are you going to be checking out Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in Me Time? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on August 25, 2022.