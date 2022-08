Leaving Netflix September 2022: Plenty of TV series to binge before they leave

A few titles, including quite a few TV shows, are leaving Netflix in September 2022 — fortunately, you have at least a week before they do! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

In the U.S., it’s your last chance to watch Saved by the Bell, Dark Matter, Gotham, Quantico, and much more. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is your last chance to watch Quantico, Homeland, and Offspring.

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in September 2022.

September 1

Quantico: Seasons 1-3

September 2

Freaks 🇺🇸

September 3

The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8 🇺🇸

September 8

Homeland: Seasons 1-8 🇨🇦

September 9

Nightcrawler 🇺🇸

September 10

How to Train Your Dragon 2 🇺🇸

September 12

Offspring: Seasons 1-7 🇨🇦

September 14

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6 🇺🇸

Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style 🇺🇸

Saved by the Bell: The College Years 🇺🇸

Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas 🇺🇸

September 17

Skylines 🇺🇸

September 18

Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸

Dark Skies 🇺🇸

September 25

Blade Runner 2049 🇺🇸

Blade Runner: The Final Cut 🇺🇸

September 26

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Seasons 2-9 🇨🇦

September 29

Gotham: Seasons 1-5 🇺🇸

September 30

3 Ninjas: Kick Back 🇺🇸

Argo 🇺🇸

Boogie Nights 🇺🇸

Catch Me If You Can 🇺🇸

The Cave 🇺🇸

Constantine 🇺🇸

Dirty Harry 🇺🇸

Dumb and Dumber 🇺🇸

Full Metal Jacket 🇺🇸

I Am Legend 🇺🇸

Insidious 🇺🇸

Made of Honor 🇺🇸

Mean Girls 🇺🇸

My Babysitter’s a Vampire: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

Old School 🇺🇸

The Perfect Storm 🇺🇸

The Rite 🇺🇸

Seven 🇺🇸

The Sweetest Thing 🇺🇸

Taxi Driver 🇺🇸

The Talented Mr. Ripley 🇺🇸

Last Updated on August 24, 2022.