Now playing on Plex September 2022: Cake, Future World, Lion, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Below is our Now Playing on Plex September 2022 edition.
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into September 2022!
Table of contents
New on Plex September 2022
2014 Cake Trailer
- 2 Days In New York
- Alan Partridge
- Best Man Down (starts 9/16)
- Beyond The Black Rainbow
- Blackfish (starts 9/2)
- Bronson
- Cake (2014)
- Ceremony (starts 9/2)
- Dark Horse
- Extra Man, The
- Fay Grim
- Future World
- Hot Summer Nights (starts 9/22)
- I Give It A Year
- Lion
- Long Way Down, A (starts 9/9)
- Prince Avalanche
- Royal Affair, A (starts 9/9)
- Shoplifters
- Signal, The (starts 9/2)
- Timecrimes
- V/H/S (starts 9/9)
- Whole Truth, The
- Witch, The (starts 9/17)
Leaving September 2022
1981 Heavy Metal Trailer
- After Life
- All That Jazz
- American Outlaws
- And Justice For All
- Beaver, The
- Belly
- Control
- Cowboy Bebop: The Movie
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
- Heavy Metal
- Just One Of The Guys
- Ninth Gate, The
- No One Lives
- Operation: Endgame
- Opposite Of Sex, The
- Passenger, The
- Peacock
- Saw
- Skeleton Twins, The
- Snowpiercer
- Teeth
- Two Faces Of January, The
- Wind River
Still Streaming on Plex September 2022
2010 IP Man 2 Trailer
- Awake
- Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans
- Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
- Biutiful
- Derailed
- Detachment
- Devil’s Rejects, The
- Eden Lake
- Fall, The
- Filth
- Four Lions
- Frank
- Get The Gringo
- Gift, The
- Half Nelson
- Hannibal Rising
- Heathers
- Highlander
- Horns
- Host, The
- Hunt For The Wilderpeople
- I Love You Phillip Morris
- I Spit On Your Grave
- Iceman, The
- Infiltrator, The
- Ip Man 2
- Lady Vengeance
- Mandy
- Merlin
- Monster
- Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior
- Only God Forgives
- Outlander
- Project Almanac
- Season Of The Witch
- Secretary
- Short Term 12
- Stuck In Love
- Super
- Taboo
- This Is England
- Triangle (2009)
- Youth In Revolt
