Now playing on Plex September 2022: Cake, Future World, Lion, and more

New on Plex September 2022

2014 Cake Trailer

2 Days In New York

Alan Partridge

Best Man Down (starts 9/16)

Beyond The Black Rainbow

Blackfish (starts 9/2)

Bronson

Cake (2014)

Ceremony (starts 9/2)

Dark Horse

Extra Man, The

Fay Grim

Future World

Hot Summer Nights (starts 9/22)

I Give It A Year

Lion

Long Way Down, A (starts 9/9)

Prince Avalanche

Royal Affair, A (starts 9/9)

Shoplifters

Signal, The (starts 9/2)

Timecrimes

V/H/S (starts 9/9)

Whole Truth, The

Witch, The (starts 9/17)

Leaving September 2022

1981 Heavy Metal Trailer

After Life

All That Jazz

American Outlaws

And Justice For All

Beaver, The

Belly

Control

Cowboy Bebop: The Movie

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Heavy Metal

Just One Of The Guys

Ninth Gate, The

No One Lives

Operation: Endgame

Opposite Of Sex, The

Passenger, The

Peacock

Saw

Skeleton Twins, The

Snowpiercer

Teeth

Two Faces Of January, The

Wind River

Still Streaming on Plex September 2022

2010 IP Man 2 Trailer

Awake

Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

Biutiful

Derailed

Detachment

Devil’s Rejects, The

Eden Lake

Fall, The

Filth

Four Lions

Frank

Get The Gringo

Gift, The

Half Nelson

Hannibal Rising

Heathers

Highlander

Horns

Host, The

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

I Love You Phillip Morris

I Spit On Your Grave

Iceman, The

Infiltrator, The

Ip Man 2

Lady Vengeance

Mandy

Merlin

Monster

Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior

Only God Forgives

Outlander

Project Almanac

Season Of The Witch

Secretary

Short Term 12

Stuck In Love

Super

Taboo

This Is England

Triangle (2009)

Youth In Revolt

