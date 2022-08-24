Samsung announces high-performance 990 PRO SSDs for gamers and creatives

Samsung Electronics America today announced the 990 PRO, the company’s high-performance NVMe SSD based on PCIe 4.0. Samsung says the 990 PRO delivers lightning-fast speeds and superior power efficiency, the new SSD is optimized for graphically demanding games and other intensive tasks, including 3D rendering, 4K video editing, and data analysis.

“Consumers demand high-performance and high-capacity storage for PC and console games, 4K and 8K content, and other heavy data workloads,” said Jose Hernandez, Senior Director of Memory Product Marketing at Samsung. “Using Samsung’s proprietary V-NAND and controller, the 990 PRO provides speed, power efficiency, and reliability for gaming sessions and creative outlets alike.”

Samsung 990 PRO Series Specifications

No Heatsink

Category Samsung SSD

990 PRO | 990 PRO with Heatsink Interface PCIe Gen 4.0 x4, NVMe 2.0 Form Factor M.2 (2880) Storage Memory Samsung V-NAND 3-bit TLC Controller Samsung in-house controller Capacity 1TB | 2TB | 4TB DRAM 1GB LPDDR4 | 2GB LPDDR4 | 4GB LPDDR4 Sequential Read/Write Speed Up to 7,450 MB/s, Up to 6,900 MB/s Random Read/Write Speed

(QD32) Up to 1,400K IOPS, Up to 1,550K IOPS Management Software Samsung Magician Software Data Encryption AES 256-bit Full Disk Encryption, TCG/Opal V2.0,

Encrypted Drive (IEEE1667) Total Bytes Written 600TB | 1200TB | 2400TB Price US$179 | US$309 | TBA Availability FIND OUT MORE AT SAMSUNG Warranty 5-year Limited (see T&C for more)

Featuring Samsung’s latest V-NAND and a new proprietary controller, the 990 PRO series offers nearly the highest speed currently available from the PCIe 4.0 interface. The SSD delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,450 megabytes per second (MB/s) and 6,900 MB/s, respectively. Its random read and write speeds come in at up to 1,400K and 1,550K IOPS2, respectively. With up to a 55% improvement in random performance over the 980 PRO, the 990 PRO is particularly well-suited for heavy gaming and creative and productive tasks.

High-performance NVMe SSDs are also critical in reaping the full benefits of the latest game console and gaming technologies. Powered by NVMe, the 990 PRO brings faster loading times to PCs and consoles for a better gaming experience. When tested with Forspoken, Luminous Productions’ forthcoming action roleplaying game supporting the latest game-loading technology, the map loading time was about one second, compared to four seconds for a SATA SSD and 28 seconds for a hard disk drive (HDD).

With Heatsink

