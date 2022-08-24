HyperX enters gaming monitor space with monitors that include an ergonomic desk mount

HyperX is known for its gaming peripherals like keyboards, mice, and headsets. Today, the company has announced that they are entering the gaming monitor space with the Armada 25 and 27. What sets these monitors apart is that they include an ergonomic arm and desk mount right in the box.

“This is an exciting time for HyperX as we enter the gaming monitor market with the new HyperX Armada gaming monitor line. Offering high refresh rates and low response times for enhanced gaming experiences along with an ergonomic arm and desk mount for long hours of comfort, the Armada gaming monitor family provides convenience and functional design in all-in-one packages.” Tiffany Rodriguez, PC displays senior manager, HyperX

Typically, monitors come with a stand which isn’t the easiest to move around and doesn’t always give users the best ergonomic setup. With the included monitor ergonomic arm which supports both c-clamp or grommet installation, the Armada 25 and 27 can easily be set up with a quick-release system for better control over monitor positioning, as well as clearing up valuable desk space. The ergonomic arm is also compatible with non-HyperX monitors by way of a standard VESA mounting plate. In addition, a Gaming Mount addon can be added to the system to allow for up to four 25-inch or two 27-inch monitors to be mounted on the same arm.

The HyperX Armada Single Gaming Mount lets you easily mount the HyperX Armada gaming monitor.

Additional features of the gaming mount include:

Hinge Tilt Range: -25° ~ +60°

Hinge Rotate Range: ±90°

Hinge Swivel Range: ±90°

Arm Swivel Range: ±180°

Arm Lift Range: 31.2±0.5cm (12.4±0.2in)

Column Height Range: 25.5cm (10.0in)

Compatible Display Sizes: ≤32″

Monitor Weight Capacity: ≤9.1kg (20lbs) per arm

Compatible VESA Patterns: 75x75mm, 100x100mm

Desk Thickness Support: 15mm – 50mm (0.6in – 2.0in)

Grommet Hole Size Support: 15mm – 60mm (0.6in – 2.4in)4

Mount and Arm Dimensions (Assembled): 547 x 447 x 119mm (21.54 x 17.60 x 4.69in)

Mount and Arm Weight: 4.7kg (10.3lbs)

Accessories: 4x VESA monitor thumb screws, 2x grommet mounting plates, 1x grommet mounting screw, 4x rear Phillips head screws, 2x hex keys

As for the monitors, as the names indicated, HyperX is offering up a 25-inch FHD IPS version with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Additional features of the Armada 25 gaming monitor include a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 400 nits brightness, 8-bit color depth, 99% sRGB color gamut, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility, one DisplayPort 1.4, and two HDMI 2.0 ports.

The Armada 27 is a 27-inch QHD IPS widescreen monitor with VESA Display HDR 400, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. Additional features include local dimming, 95% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, a 100:1 contrast ratio, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility, a single DisplayPort 1.4, and two HDMI 2.0 ports.

The Armada monitors and gaming mounts will be available in September with the following pricing (in USD):

