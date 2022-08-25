XGIMI’s latest projector doubles as a ceiling lamp

Once a niche home product, projectors are now pretty commonplace and come in all shapes and sizes. While many boast similar features, every once in a while, one comes along with something a bit new. Enter the XGIMI Magic Lamp projector that combines three features into one device: a ceiling lamp, projector, and Bluetooth audio speaker.

While many projectors double as speakers, this is the first we’ve heard of a projector doubling as a ceiling lamp. If you’re mounting your projector from the ceiling, it actually makes a lot of sense. Interestingly enough, this isn’t the first ceiling lamp projector from the company as they released one back in 2018 in Japan.

The XGIMI optical team developed and manufactured a special optical machine for the XGIMI magic lamp, taking advantage of its central location. Different from other short-throw/ultra-short-throw projectors, the XGIMI Magic Lamp has a non-destructive axis shift of 32° which is a super large angle. This means that screens can be freely adjusted up and down within a range of 1 meter, allowing users to lower the height as much as they like. The height of the picture can achieve almost above-head pictures that can be viewed while lying in your bed. Also the picture can be raised appropriately, so that even if curious children jump against the wall, they will not enter the light range of the picture. The XGIMI Magic Lamp may be the safest home projector yet as it avoids the risk of shooting light into the eyes of curious children or pets alike. XGIMI press release

As for other features, while specs are light at this time (including installation procedures), the Magic Lamp has a built-in Harman/Kardon sound system, various IoT integration options, and a borderless projection display. Unfortunately, this latest XGIMI projector is only coming to China and will cost 7,999 RMB (roughly US$1,170). The Magic Lamp will be on display at IFA in Berlin between September 2nd and 6th. Perhaps after the event we’ll have more information including resolution, ports, connectivity options, and just exactly what is required for an installation.

What do you think about the XGIMI Magic Lamp projector that doubles as a ceiling lamp? Are there other features that you would like to see in a projector that no one has implemented yet? Do you wish it was coming to markets other than China? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on August 25, 2022.