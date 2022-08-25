Razer’s Intel Gamer Days promotion offers big discounts on laptops, peripherals

Intel Gamer Days are back and Razer is offering up some pretty decent discounts on its Razer Blade gaming laptops and peripherals. In addition, gamers can score a games bundle, including the brand new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt, and Total War: Warhammer III with a laptop purchase.

It’s been a while since we reviewed a Razer Blade gaming laptop here at Techaeris, but the ones we have offer great build quality, specs, and performance, albeit at a bit of a premium. With US$300 off Razer Blade 15 (2021) bundles and $500 off Razer Blade 17 (2021) laptop configuration bundles, there should be some good deals to be had. In addition, Razer is offering some discounts (up to 50% off) on some of its peripherals.

Some of the other savings currently listed on the Razer website include (prices in USD):

Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2: $129.99 (save $20)

Razer Core X External Graphics Enclosure for Thunderbolt™ 3 Laptops: $349.99 (save $50)

Razer Viper Ultimate Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse with Charging Dock: $99.99 (save $50)

Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard: $149.99 (save $50)

Razer BlackSharvk V2 CouRageJD Edition Esports Headset: $54.99 (save $55)

Razer Barracuda X Gaming Headset: $79.99 (save $20)

Razer Kraken Ultimate Gaming Headset: $64.99 (save $65)

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro THX Gaming Earbuds: $129.99 (save $70)

Razer Opus Wireless THX Headset: $149.99 (save $50)

Razer Kiyo Pro USB Camera: $119.99 (save $80)

The Razer Intel Gamer Days promotion is live now and runs through Sunday, September 4, 2022, on the Razer website.

What do you think about Razer’s Intel Gamer Day promotion offers? Are you going to be picking up a new Razer Blade 15 or 17 gaming laptop or perhaps something else? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on August 25, 2022.