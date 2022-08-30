ROCCAT Vulcan II Mini company’s first 65% keyboard in Vulcan series

ROCCAT has just announced the all-new Vulcan II Mini Optical-Mechanical PC Gaming Keyboard. The 65% keyboard is the first small keyboard in its Vulcan series. Equipped with TITAN II Optical Switches, it also includes the world’s first Dual LED Smart Keys.

“We knew we created something very special with the original Vulcan. Our community and critics alike have been passionate fans of the series ever since, and now it’s time for the next evolution. The Vulcan II Mini is small in size and big on innovation. Another benefit for the 65% size is that with the extra five keys, the Vulcan II Mini is great for people who want to spend their time working, creating, and gaming from the same setup. I believe the Vulcan II Mini will set a new standard for what gamers should expect in smaller mini PC gaming keyboards moving forward.” René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager of PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach

If you’re not familiar, a 65% keyboard is slightly larger than the popular 60% keyboard, but unlike a 60% keyboard, it still has dedicated arrow keys, making it easier to use. The Vulcan II Mini is debuting ROCCAT’s Smart Keys that allow users to program a second function layer. The Dual LEDs allow gamers to better visualize when a secondary function is active.

The new TITAN II Optical Switches offer light speed actuation, 100 million keystroke durability, lubrication, and improved transparent housings. In addition, they are optimized for third-party keycaps, allowing for further customization. Other features include five onboard profiles, key reassignment, custom RGB lighting, and a detachable USB-C cable.

The ROCCAT Vulcan II Mini Optical-Mechanical PC Gaming Keyboard in Arctic White.

The Vulcan II Mini will be available in Ash Black or Arctic White. It is now available for pre-order at www.roccat.com and participating retailers, like Amazon, for US$149.99 MSRP (£129.99/€149.99) and launches on September 29, 2022.

Last Updated on August 30, 2022.