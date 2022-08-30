Spider-Fan? Get your Spider-Man Seagate external hard drive!

There’s no question gamers like to customize their setups and flaunt their allegiances. Many companies, including Seagate, offer up various products that help them do so. The latest from Seagate is a set of three all-new officially licensed Marvel limited-edition Spider-Man external hard drives.

Seagate is no stranger to licensed products, having released special edition hard drives and SSDs for Star Wars, Halo, The Last of Us, Cyberpunk 2077, and many more over the years.

“Commemorating Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider (aka Gwen Stacy), and Miles Morales, these special edition HDDs deliver the Spider-Man fan an opportunity to own three unique drives featuring one-of-a-kind Marvel artwork. Each drive also features customizable RGB LED lighting, making it the ultimate accessory to Spidey-themed or other gaming set ups. “With 2TB of capacity, the FireCuda external HDDs are compatible with Windows PCs, Macs, PlayStation, and Xbox so tech enthusiasts can accumulate and store media, files, and games, regardless of operating system. Designed with USB 3.2 Gen1 connection for universal compatibility and quick transfer speeds, and USB bus-powered, the lightweight drives are the perfect match for Spider-Man fans looking for eye-catching storage while on the go.” Seagate press release

Each drive comes with a one-year limited warranty, one-year of Rescue Data Recovery Services, and DiscWizard and SeaTools diagnostic software for drive health and performance monitoring. The drives will go on sale starting in September for US$109.99 each.

