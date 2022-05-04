Seagate unveils three Star Wars collectible FireCuda external hard drives

It’s May 4th and most people know what that is — Star Wars Day! That also means companies will be unveiling new Star Wars-themed peripherals. Earlier today, Seagate announced three new FireCuda external hard drives inspired by the Star Wars characters Boba Fett, Grogu, and The Mandalorian.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Considering both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett recently launched on Disney+, it makes sense that Seagate would release hard drives inspired by these fan-favourite characters.

“We are thrilled to announce the latest release in our ongoing collaboration with Lucasfilm, bringing three fresh and iconic designs to gamers and Star Wars fans. From the designs to the functionality of the drives, this release brings a force to the battle stations of Star Wars enthusiasts.” Jeff Fochtman, senior vice president of business and marketing at Seagate Technology

All three versions are equipped with customizable RGB LED lighting, 2TB of capacity, and are compatible with PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox. The Seagate FireCuda external hard drives come with a five-year limited warranty and three years of the company’s Rescue Data Recovery Services. The design of each drive is meant to represent each character, and each drive features a default custom lighting based on that character.

The new Seagate FireCuda Star Wars external hard drives feature Boba Fett, Grogu, and The Mandalorian.

The new external hard drives are available for purchase today so fans can create their own, complete Star Wars gaming galaxy as they celebrate May the 4th – Star Wars Day. Each drive is available for $109.99 (2TB).

What do you think about the new Seagate FireCuda Star Wars external hard drives? Will you be picking one or all three up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on May 4, 2022.