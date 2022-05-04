Tired of Windows and Mac? Check out the Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux laptop

Windows and Mac are the dominating players in the laptop and desktop space; there is no question. But there is another player on the field that has been streamlining its game over the past few years, Linux. Having regular people use Linux has been around for years, but I think we’re finally arriving at the point that it is doable. The Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux laptop is evidence of that.

Kubuntu is just one of the many flavors of Linux available to users. This variant is based on Ubuntu and adds its operating system tweaks to the mix. The Kubuntu Focus team has announced the availability of the 4th generation M2 mobile workstation. This model enjoys substantial improvements in features like a QHD screen, 2MP webcam, better speakers, a 12th-generation i7 CPU, and unmatched Nvidia mobile GPUs.

Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux Laptop Features

CPU up to 20% faster : Upgraded from the i7-11800H (8C/16T) to “Alder Lake” i7-12700H (6P+8E/20T).

: Upgraded from the i7-11800H (8C/16T) to “Alder Lake” i7-12700H (6P+8E/20T). IPS display with 1.8x pixels : Enlarged from 1080p (FHD) to 165Hz 1440p (QHD) and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage (205 DPI).

: Enlarged from 1080p (FHD) to 165Hz 1440p (QHD) and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage (205 DPI). Nvidia GPUs up to 25% faster : Improved from Max-Q to full-performance and Ti models. In some benchmarks, the new RTX 3060 outpaces the RTX 3080 Max-Q from the prior generation!

: Improved from Max-Q to full-performance and Ti models. In some benchmarks, the new RTX 3060 outpaces the RTX 3080 Max-Q from the prior generation! iGPU up to 150% faster : Tripled Iris Xe® EUs from 32 to 96.

: Tripled Iris Xe® EUs from 32 to 96. Crisper and louder sound : Enhanced with bigger speakers and more bass.

: Enhanced with bigger speakers and more bass. Even more ports : Added another USB-C and a multi-card SD reader to 8 other ports.

: Added another USB-C and a multi-card SD reader to 8 other ports. Double the webcam sharpness : Upgraded from 720p (1.0 MP) to HD 1080p (2.0 MP).

: Upgraded from 720p (1.0 MP) to HD 1080p (2.0 MP). Bigger battery : Increased from 73 to 80 Whr.

: Increased from 73 to 80 Whr. Faster charging : Enlarged the PSU from 180W to 230W.

: Enlarged the PSU from 180W to 230W. Double the base disk size : Increased from 250 GB to 500 GB.

: Increased from 250 GB to 500 GB. The latest kernel and software : Migrated from 20.04 LTS to Kubuntu 22.04 LTS and KDE 5.24 LTS with kernel 5.17+.

: Migrated from 20.04 LTS to Kubuntu 22.04 LTS and KDE 5.24 LTS with kernel 5.17+. GPU choices include the Nvidia RTX 3060, 3070 Ti, or 3080 Ti with up to 16 GB of VRAM. Customers can skip the dongles with plenty of high-speed ports and the ability to drive 4 external 4k displays with standard cables.

All Focus systems save you time every day with carefully curated software, helpful tools, guided solutions specifically for your hardware, and Linux-first support.

Pricing starts at US$1,895, find out more HERE

Last Updated on May 4, 2022.