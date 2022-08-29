Save before school with Amazon Android Days

With school right around the corner, back-to-school shopping is in full swing. If you’re after a new phone, you can save big on Google Pixel 6a, Samsung devices, and more during Amazon Android Days.

While the Google Pixel 6 Android smartphones have been out for a while, the Google Pixel 6a was just released a few weeks ago (our review should be up shortly). During Amazon’s latest sale, you can get all three — and more — on sale. Check out the full list below (all prices in USD):

You’ll have to act quickly as this is only a two-day sale, which ends tomorrow, August 30th, 2022.

What do you think about Amazon Android Days and the deals on various Android smartphones? Are you going to be picking one up? If so, which? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on August 29, 2022.