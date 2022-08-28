5 reasons why you need to know about Prometheus monitoring

Prometheus monitoring is a data monitoring tool that utilizes a label-based approach. It uses an HTTP pull model to record real-time metrics and alerts in time series databases. It’s one of the most widespread modern monitoring tools. Here are five reasons you need to know about Prometheus Monitoring.

1. It’s a cloud-native monitoring option

All Prometheus applications, including Prometheus monitoring and Prometheus metrics, are cloud-native software options. This means that it was developed for and in the cloud and can be used in public, private and hybrid cloud environments. Cloud-native software is an important part of modern computing applications, environments and architectural structures. Tools such as Prometheus monitoring are built and developed to be able to interact with all aspects of cloud computing, including containers and microservices. They’re designed to support the cloud’s values of speed, resilience, agility and growth.

2. It’s open source

Open source code is an incredibly useful tool and Prometheus is one of many software tools that have open source code. Open source refers to software codes and designs that are freely available and accessible to the public to view, work with and modify. Because Prometheus is an open source software tool, you’re free to modify it, study it and copy it once you purchase a license. This feature makes open-source code quite flexible and customizable for users. It also makes it easier for users to collaborate and work together to brainstorm updates or changes to the software.

3. It provides you with simple, easily understood and operated monitoring tools

Most people prefer the tools they use to be as simple and easy to understand and operate as possible. This preference applies to everything from everyday tools such as vacuum cleaners to complex software. If a tool is complicated, then it’s important to provide comprehensive instructions with the tool. Because Prometheus is an open-source software solution, it’s easier to learn about it and how to use it before you begin working with it and it’s well-known in the metric monitoring sphere. This means there are more resources available to ensure you’re using it correctly. Prometheus was created specifically for the cloud, which means it was developed with a simple, easily understood monitoring architecture.

4. It’s easy to scale up or down

Prometheus also has a high level of scalability. Like many cloud applications, you can quickly and easily scale Prometheus up or down, depending on your needs. Scalability is a business term referring to your organization’s ability to increase and decrease the number of resources you need according to the current level of demand you are experiencing. In cloud computing, scalability specifically refers to IT resources and your computing architecture. Prometheus servers do not require remote services or network storage. Instead, you can use the cloud’s infrastructure, which means you can add or remove applications and storage space at your discretion.

Cloud computing data centers let you can add or remove applications and storage space at your discretion.

5. It’s highly customizable

Due to its scalability and open source code, Prometheus is highly customizable. It contains multiple tools and modules that users can choose from and apply as they see fit. These tools include metrics centralization and storage, pull models to collect time-series data, visualization options and PromQL, its query language. It can also be used in concert with multiple other software applications. These include hosts that you can export data metrics to, alert managers and dashboards.

Prometheus monitoring and other tools are useful because an individual can operate them and understand them no matter what his or her comfort level with technology and cloud computing applications is. It’s widely used and open source, so there are many resources available if someone does need assistance.