Lights, Camera, Crackle: See what’s new on Crackle in September 2022

September 2022 is almost here, which means new content will be playing on Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. What are you doing this month? It’s time to see what’s happening in September 2022 on Crackle!

The Crackle Plus streaming services are currently distributed through 85 touch points in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS, and Android mobile devices and desktops at Crackle.com, with previously announced plans to expand to over 110 touch points.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for September 2022 as we look at what you can stream for free on this fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

New Crackle Originals in September 2022

Salvage Marines – Premieres 9/1

In a grim future of corporate tyranny, factory laborer, Samuel (Casper Van Dien), is determined to provide a better life for his wife and their unborn child. Signing up for the hazardous job of a salvage marine, Samuel embarks on a grueling tour of duty in a war-torn universe. Brace yourselves for a sci-fi adventure filled with deep space combat and the drive to survive.

The Wedding Arrangement – Premieres 9/1

When talented botanist Violet (Brittany Goodwin) needs help preparing flower arrangements for a high-profile wedding, she calls upon Jack (Brian Childers), a handsome nature photographer who has taken over responsibility for his grandfather’s flower shed. As they discover that they share an interest in the mysterious and elusive Youtan flower, can they ensure the wedding is a success while allowing their mutual passion for discovery and adventure to bloom and find love in the process?

Pet Caves – Premieres 9/15

Premieres September 2022

​​In each half hour episode of Pet Caves, our pet therapist extraordinaire Kayla Oliver teams up with celebrity design architect Nina Ferrer to create an active pet playground that is both functional and pleasing to the eye. Nina and Kayla dive in to understand each animal’s inner needs and then translate that into an empathetic design. The results are truly life-changing– as an ordinary corner of a house blossoms the bond between a pet and pet parent.

A Life In 10 Pictures – Episode #4- Muhammad Ali – Premieres 9/1

Premieres September 2022

Ten photographs are taken from the lives of the world’s most beloved icons. What do these images reveal? And what secrets do they hide? Ten pictures, from iconic shots to private snaps, reveal the life of Muhammad Ali in this fourth episode in the series. Watch episodes 1-3 with Freddie Mercury, Tupac Shakur, and Elizabeth Taylor now on Crackle.

New Channels Coming to Crackle in September 2022

Award Winning TV

Crackle has award-winning TV for you with classics like Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman), Barney Miller (Hal Linden, Max Gail), The Dick Van Dyke Show (Dick Van Dyke, Rose Marie), and The Temptations (Leon Robinson, Charles Malik Whitfield).

Space Oddities

Strap on your helmet, get ready to launch and reach for the stars with out of this world titles like Red Dwarf (Craig Charles, Danny John-Jules), Starship Troopers 3: Marauder(Casper Van Dien, Jolene Blalock), The Aliens (Michael Socha, Jim Howick), and Dark Star (Dan O’Bannon, Brian Narelle).

History 101

School is in session! The subject: History 101 with Crackle! Relive monumental events in time with Robert the Bruce (Angus Macfadyen, Anna Hutchison), Das Boot (Jürgen Prochnow, Klaus Wennemann), Anzio (Robert Mitchum, Peter Falk) and Shaka Zulu (David Hasselhoff, Henry Cele).

Amazing Anime

Bet you didn’t know Crackle has a killer anime selection! Check out classics like Monster Ranch,Kenlchi: The Mightiest Disciple, Cowboy Bepop and Cardfight!! Vanguard.

New to Crackle Spotlight in September 2022

Crown Vic

During a night on patrol, a veteran LAPD cop (Thomas Jane, Deep Blue Sea, Thin Red Line) and his rookie partner (Luke Kleintank, The Man in the High Castle, Person of Interest) race against the clock to track down two cop killers and a missing girl. Also starring Bridget Moynahan (John Wick, Battle Los Angeles).

Route 66

Playing September 2022

The classic TV adventure series tells the story of two young drifters (Martin Milner, George Maharis) traveling across America on the famed Highway Route 66.

Space 1999

Playing September 2022

The crew of Moonbase Alpha (Barbara Bain, Martin Landau) must struggle to survive when a massive explosion throws the moon from orbit into deep space.

The Greatest

Muhammad Ali stars as himself in this dramatized version of his life story through the late 1970s. It includes his Olympic triumphs as Cassius Clay, his conversion to Islam, his refusal of the Army draft and the legal battle after being stripped of his World Title.

Messiah

Playing September 2022

A serial killer embarks on a biblical murder spree in this psychological crime drama starring Ken Scott and Frances Grey.

Making A Killing

Three morticians (Michael Jai White, Mike Starr, Christopher Lloyd) get caught in a web of greed and deceit, involving buried treasure and a tangled love affair, in this modern-day crime mystery that is based on a true story.

Bible Mysteries

Playing September 2022

A series exploring figures and events from biblical times. Historical, archaeological and anthropological evidence gives fresh insights into the realities of this hugely significant period starring Mohamed Quatib.

American Outlaws

After the Civil War ends, Confederate soldiers Frank (Gabriel Macht) and Jesse James (Colin Farrell) return home to learn that railroad baron, Thaddeus Rains (Harris Yulin), is trying to drive Missouri citizens out of their homes. When both families resist, the James boys’ mother (Kathy Bates) is murdered. Furious, the two groups of brothers team up for a series of robberies designed to hurt the railroad. Detective Allan Pinkerton (Timothy Dalton) pursues them.

Girlfriends’ Getaway

Playing September 2022

An innocent birthday getaway turns into an absolute adventure when four longtime friends looking for excitement in Trinidad find an escapade that leads them to kidnapping, a robbery, and possible jail time, starring Essence Atkins and Terri J. Vaughn.

A Tear in the Sky

Award-winning documentary A Tear in the Sky takes you on an unprecedented journey into the UFO / UAP phenomenon. A team of military personnel, scientists and special guest William Shatner will attempt to re-capture, in real time, the US Navy “TicTac” UFOs, using state-of-the-art, military-grade equipment and technology. What they find instead are thought-provoking clues into the true nature of the UFO phenomenon and the very fabric of our spacetime reality.

Additional New Movies in September 2022

Premiering September 1st

The Pirates of Blood River

Premiering September 8th

The Nights Before Christmas

The Ghosts of Borlet Rectory

The Gentleman Driver

Ancient Voices: Alexander – The God King

Premiering September 15th

My Dad’s Christmas Date

Waldo on Weed

The Last Sermon

PGS – Intuition is your Personal Guidance System

Christmas Dance

3 Bears’ Christmas

Additional New T.V. Shows in September

Premiering September 1st

Love Soup Seasons 1-2

The Life and Times of Vivienne Vyle Season 1

The Stuarts Season 1

Antiques Roadshow: 65th Anniversary of the Coronation

Antiques Roadshow: Diamond Jubilee

Red Dwarf: The Promised Land

Premiering September 8th

Moses the Lawgiver Season 1

Sapphire and Steel Seasons 1-5

The Next 15 Season 1

Primeval Seasons 1-3

Ainsley’s Barbecue Bible Season 1

Around the World In 80 Gardens Season 1

Born and Bred Seasons 1-2

French and Saunders Seasons 1-5

Red Dwarf Seasons 5-7

Premiering September 15th

The Rebel Seasons 1 & 2

World War II: The Prince of the Empire Season 1

Born and Bred Seasons 3-4

Primeval Seasons 4-5

Sacred Wonders of Britain Season 1

Tales From the Palaces Season 1

Premiering September 22nd

The Red Green Show Seasons 1-3

Car 54, WHERE ARE YOU? Season 2

Monsters Rancher Season 1

Red Dwarf Seasons 8- 12

Songs of Praise: Advent 2002 – Journey into Christmas

Songs of Praise: Canterbury (2000)

Wrap Up

