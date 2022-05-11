Google Pixel 6a features same Tensor chip as 6/6 Pro; Pixel 7 teased

Google’s annual I/O keynote was held earlier today, and unlike the past couple of years, was in person from the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountainview, CA. During the keynote, plenty of new features and devices were announced, including the Google Pixel 6a Android smartphone which boasts the same Tensor chip as the 6/6 Pro.

Typically, the Pixel a-series devices ship with a mid-range chip. However, since Google took its chip development in-house, they decided to use the exact same Tensor chip in the Pixel 6a as it did with the 6 and 6 Pro smartphones released last fall. As a result, many of the same features are available in Google’s latest mid-range phone as are in its flagship devices.

With the Tensor chip, the Pixel 6a has 5G capabilities, Google’s Titan M2 security features, and the ability to use advanced features like Live Translate. There are fewer cameras than its siblings, however, but it does feature dual 12-megapixel rear cameras. In addition to the main camera, users will also get an ultrawide sensor. The phone also supports new Google photo features like Magic Eraser and Real Tone for better skin tone captures.

The Pixel 6a is slightly smaller than its predecessor, sporting a 6.1-inch screen instead of the 6.34-inch screen phone in the 5a. This makes it a bit more compact and smaller for those who aren’t looking for a larger smartphone. It will sport a similar look to the 6/6 Pro’s two-tone look as well.

Unfortunately, the Pixel 6a won’t be out until July and will have an MSRP of US$449. At this price point, it sounds like a solid buy, especially considering it will also receive five years of security updates.

Google also teased the upcoming Pixel 7, with more information likely due in the fall.

What do you think about the Google Pixel 6a and the upcoming Pixel 7 Android smartphone? Are you going to be picking one up or waiting for the newer version in the fall? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

May 11, 2022.

