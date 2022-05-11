PNY announces its Pro Elite V2 portable SSD

Nearly everyone working remotely or mobile could probably use an excellent portable SSD. The portable SSD gives users storage that they lack on their laptops or tablets. It also allows easy movement of files from one device to another and even from one person to another. Today, PNY announced its PRO Elite V2 portable SSD.

Here is what PNY’s press release had to say about their latest device:

The Pro Elite V2 USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 Type-C Portable SSD is the next generation in mobile storage, boasting not only increased storage capacity, but also exceptional performance, with a USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 interface and read and write speeds up to 1,100 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s respectively*. It’s designed to be a mobile storage solution superior to previous generations of portable SSD’s, as well as traditional USB 3.0 flash drives, allowing for even faster transfer and storage of files on the go. The Pro Elite V2 USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 Type-C Portable SSD allows for expanded connectivity. Access your data anytime, anywhere, from a vast array of host devices, both USB-A and USB-C enabled. It comes with both a USB Type-C to C cable and a USB Type-C to A cable, right in the box. What’s more, the included Acronis True Image Data Protection Software easily backs up data. The Pro Elite V2 USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 Type-C Portable SSD features a sleek, aluminum design that fits comfortably in the palm of your hand, making it the perfect solution for life on the go. PNY

PNY Pro Elite V2 portable SSD Features

Performance of up to 1,100 MB/s seq.read and 1,000 MB/s seq. write

Durable, ultra-compact aluminum housing

Low power consumption

USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 connectivity, backwards compatible with USB 3.2Gen1, USB 2.0 and USB 1.1

Compatible with Windows, Mac OS X and Linux kernel

You can pick the new PNY Pro Elite V2 on Amazon, US$74.99 – 500GB and US$114.99 1TB.

