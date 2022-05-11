Teracube Thrive aims to be the answer for parents seeking a kid-friendly smartphone

Teracube, a sustainable electronics company, today announced it is opening pre-orders for its all-new Thrive children’s smartphone. Thrive is a safe and affordable smartphone that provides children with a complete Android experience while providing parents with peace of mind via a built-in parental monitoring system.

The result is a tailor-made smartphone that can adapt to every stage of a child’s life and allow them to enjoy the best that smartphones have to offer without the harmful side effects. Teracube Thrive is available for pre-order today with a special limited-time price of $99 plus a $9 monthly subscription (MSRP $199 and $15 monthly subscription) and is scheduled to ship in late Q3 2022.

On average, children and teens spend up to 8 hours a day on their phones, which can sometimes negatively affect their mental health and body, causing anxiety, depression, chronic neck pain and more. Social media platforms have also made teens susceptible to bullying, whereas 41% of teens have had a negative experience on social media. Teracube’s mission is to contribute to healthier lives by limiting screen time activities and encouraging children to focus more time on school, outdoor hobbies, and quality time with friends and family. Teracube Thrive runs Thrive OS based on the popular Android ecosystem and allows parents to manage their children’s phones and keep tabs on their daily usage without invading their privacy. For example, parents can limit total phone usage, calls, and text messages, set limits on everything from the internet to gaming, and view real-time child activities updates. Through the accompanying parent app, parents can also view and adjust all settings remotely from their iOS or Android phones. “As a father of two, I’ve witnessed parents struggle to manage their children’s access to today’s smartphones without overdoing it. My inspiration for this project came from hearing about a friend’s daughter who was emotionally devastated after adopting a negative body image due to what she was exposed to online,” said Teracube Founder Sharad Mittal. “Today, parents don’t have many phone options that provide the peace of mind and flexible controls a parent needs while still allowing their children to get the most out of their phone. We believe Thrive is something that both kids and their parents can agree on.” Thrive provides parents with flexible controls to manage app access, how much time children spend on individual apps, and when they can use them. Thrive offers three recommended settings for children under the ages of 10, 10 to 13, and 13+; however, parents can also modify and create custom settings to meet their child’s needs over time. Additional features include time-based restrictions parents can place when their children are at school or dinner and approved caller settings, which help weave out spam, unknown calls, and text messages. Thrive will also provide access to parental resources through the app’s Community section, where they can share ideas, give feedback and ask questions. These features will be available post-launch. Thrive was created with affordability in mind. Knowing that raising kids and resources can get expensive over time, Thrive is backed by Teracube’s Forever Premium Care warranty, which promises high performance for years to come. Thrive is also designed to be more sustainable, made with recycled material, a replaceable battery, and is DIY repairable. It comes in a black matte shell with a green bio-compostable protective case and a pre-installed screen protector to protect it from accidental falls. Teracube

Teracube Thrive Quick Specifications

Operating System: Teracube Thrive OS (based on Stock Android 12.0) with Google Play Store

Teracube Thrive OS (based on Stock Android 12.0) with Google Play Store Processor: MediaTek Helio A25 Octa-core processor 1.8Ghz

MediaTek Helio A25 Octa-core processor 1.8Ghz Memory: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage Screen: 6.1” HD+ IPS Display (720X1560)

6.1” HD+ IPS Display (720X1560) Rear Camera: 13+8MP

13+8MP Front Camera: 8MP

8MP Battery: 4000mAh replaceable lithium-ion polymer battery

4000mAh replaceable lithium-ion polymer battery Security: PIN, pattern, fingerprint, face unlock

PIN, pattern, fingerprint, face unlock Connectivity: WiFi A/B/G/N/AC, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC (Supports Google Pay)

WiFi A/B/G/N/AC, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC (Supports Google Pay) GPS: GPS (AGPS), GLONASS, Galileo

GPS (AGPS), GLONASS, Galileo Ports: Headphone Jack, USB-C port, Dedicated Dual SIM with separate Micro SD slot

Headphone Jack, USB-C port, Dedicated Dual SIM with separate Micro SD slot Size: 155.2mm x 73.3mm x 10.1mm

155.2mm x 73.3mm x 10.1mm Weight: 190g

190g Color: Black

Black Carriers: T-Mobile, Metro PCS, Minto Mobile, Ting and more

T-Mobile, Metro PCS, Minto Mobile, Ting and more LTE (4G): 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 17, 20

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 17, 20 GSM: 850, 900, 1800, 1900

Pricing and Availability

Teracube Thrive is available for pre-order today with a special limited-time price of $99 plus a $9 monthly subscription (MSRP $199 and $15 monthly subscription). The monthly subscription fee covers access to Thrive’s cloud-based parental monitoring software and Teracube’s Forever Premier Care warranty, which covers accidental repairs for a small flat fee and express replacement.

