Samsung announces new versions of its lifestyle TV, The Wall

It has been about 4-years since Samsung announced its modular TV system, The Wall. While The Wall is available for residential use, it seems more apt for commercial use in a variety of formats. The technology Samsung uses in this modular system is MicroLED-based.

Here’s what Samsung’s press release had to say about these new versions:

Samsung The Wall 2022

“Micro LED technology is set to define the future of display innovation. From the luxury industry to hospitality and travel, the potential of Micro LED is endless in enabling businesses to achieve more,” said Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “ISE is the largest show of its kind in the world and we are excited to unveil our expanded lineup of The Wall. The next-generation technology of The Wall will deliver benefits beyond expectations, transforming any business and unlocking new opportunities.” At ISE this year, Samsung will unveil its 2022 model of The Wall (Model name: IWB) – an innovative modular Micro LED display that delivers immersive viewing experiences in a high-resolution, large screen format. The IWB will be available in 0.63 and 0.94pixel pitches, with 0.63 being the slimmest ever pixel pitch in The Wall lineup. The new display is now available to preorder globally. The micro pitch feature of the IWB demonstrates Samsung’s most detailed picture and dynamic range expansion with the screen’s 120Hz frame rate, HDR10/10+ and LED HDR. Following installation, The Wall provides a variety of screen sizes, accommodating 4K movies for 110-inch and up to incredible 8K quality for 220-inch to meet any consumer or business needs. This resolution capability is enhanced by the powerful Micro AI (Artificial Intelligence) Processor, which analyzes every second of content instantly and optimizes picture quality while removing noise. The overall size of the cabinets has been increased, allowing businesses and consumers to install only four cabinets to configure the UHD screen, meaning faster and more cost-efficient operation. The display’s improved cabinet strengthens the large, high-resolution screens and improves the mechanical quality for immersive viewing while enhancing seam adjustment. In fact, the installation time has been reduced offering significant benefits to businesses compared to conventional LED signage. Samsung

The Wall is also packed with industry-leading technology. Firstly, with Multi View, The Wall enables simultaneous multi-source playback from up to four sources, all on one screen, without any additional splitter required for dynamic content display. Secondly, Black Seal Technology built into the display creates a seamless canvas for purer black levels, with an ultra-low reflective film that has been applied to minimize external light reflection. Plus, with 20-bit processing, The Wall delivers outstanding image quality and a smooth viewing experience, supported by a peak of 2,000 nits providing clearer images. Also being unveiled in Barcelona this year, is The Wall All-in-One (Model name: IAB) available in three different models: 4K 146-inch, 2K 146-inch and 2K 110-inch. This incredible, next generation display brings innovation to the installation, not just the viewing experience. The standard resolution of The Wall All-in-One is a 16:9 form factor. The product, which is only sold by screen, will be available globally following ISE 2022. The most innovative feature of The Wall All-in-One is the convenient installation that features a pre-adjusted seam and a ‘Pre-Assembled Frame Kit.’ This kit, which makes the whole process simple as a consumer TV, includes the 16:9 form factor display’s internalized deco bezel and an embedded media player S-box, also lowering the total cost of ownership. The Wall All-in-One offers a sleek design with display thinness of just 49mm, which is ultimately 59mm in total installation when measured from wall to screen. This slim, bezel-less infinity design provides a direct input connection on the screen without a separate device – creating a clean and convenient setup. Additionally, together with 20-bit processing, Black Seal technology and Micro AI Processor, two 4K 146-inch screens can be installed side by side to create a 32:9 form factor model with a detachable feature creating an entire wall of outstanding image quality. Samsung

