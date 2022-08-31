[IFA 2022] Samsung announces the Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor

Samsung Electronics will unveil the Odyssey OLED G8 (Model Name: G85SB) — another premium addition to the Odyssey lineup — at IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany, further reinforcing the Odyssey’s industry-leading position. The Odyssey OLED G8 is the company’s first OLED gaming monitor and will be available in an ultra-thin, 34-inch form factor, delivering brilliant brightness on an OLED panel partnered with Quantum Dot Technology and packed full of premium gaming features including an incredibly low 0.1ms response time and 175Hz refresh rate.

The new 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 is built to an ultra-slim thickness of 3.9mm at its thinnest part — the slimmest in its product category — and finished with a sleek, metal frame. The monitor requires no backlighting while delivering true RGB and true black for maximum color accuracy and brightness — all without a color filter. The lighting is controlled in pixels which can be expressed in black with a near-infinite contrast ratio.

The ultra-wide, QHD resolution (3,440 x 1,440) gaming monitor has a 21:9 aspect ratio with 100% color volume and DCI-99.3% color gamut for incredible visuals regardless of the game being played. This is enhanced by a million-to-one static contrast ratio to bring out the most subtle details for enhanced immersion and 1800R curvature for the perfect playing view.

The Odyssey OLED G8 is packed with gaming features to give any player a competitive edge. First, the OLED monitor is VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black Certified, ensuring content will appear vivid and life-like with accurate color and contrast reproduction. In addition to the rapid response time and refresh rate of the Odyssey OLED G8, which gives gamers lightning-quick response capabilities and real-world accuracy in a range of gaming environments, the monitor is further enhanced by AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth gameplay.

The Odyssey OLED G8 also enables users to experience the best gaming, entertainment and lifestyle features all in one place. The display operates as a complete entertainment hub with the ability to stream content through Samsung’s Smart Hub, giving access to the latest shows on Amazon Prime, Netflix, YouTube, and other leading OTT (over-the-top) service providers, even without a connection to a PC or mobile device. In addition, users can enjoy free live content without the need for downloads or sign-ups, made possible by Samsung TV Plus.

The integrated IoT hub allows the users to check all the IoT devices wirelessly connected to the monitor. In contrast, the SmartThings app will enable users to efficiently monitor IoT devices throughout the house. The app’s intuitive control panel can help monitor and adjust settings such as temperature and humidity.

The Odyssey OLED G8 will be available globally from Q4 2022, with launch schedules varying by region. Pricing has not been announced.

Last Updated on August 31, 2022.