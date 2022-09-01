New on Netflix September 2-8: The devil comes to Ohio

Table of contents
Coming soon in September
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): In a dystopia riddled with corruption and cybernetic implants, a talented but reckless street kid strives to become a mercenary outlaw — an edgerunner.
- Plan A Plan B (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳): When an earnest matchmaker moves into an office next to a cynical divorce attorney, their bitter conflict is complicated by a growing attraction.
- Trauma: Seasons 1-5 🇨🇦
- Who Likes My Follower? (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Three successful influencers each help one of their followers narrow down a field of dating prospects, hoping to trade digital likes for real-life love.
September 2
- Buy My House (NETFLIX SERIES): Homeowners from across the US pitch properties for sale to four experienced real estate investors, hoping to make a life-changing deal on the spot.
- Dated and Related (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): Hopeful singles and their siblings head to a lavish villa, where they’ll all be trying to find love — and win $100,000 — in this dating competition.
- Devil in Ohio (NETFLIX SERIES): Determined to protect a young patient who escaped a mysterious cult, a psychiatrist takes the girl in, putting her own family — and life — in danger.
- Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): In a season of fresh starts, the wives redefine relationships, careers and personal goals — all with their signature mix of cheeky quips and camaraderie.
- Fakes (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇦) 🇺🇸: Teenage best friends Zoe and Becca set out to build their own fake ID empire, but when business starts booming, their life of crime gets way too real.
- The Festival of Troubadours (NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷): An unexpected reunion between a traveling musician and his son opens old wounds as the two set out on a long journey to a troubadour festival.
- Ivy + Bean (NETFLIX FAMILY): When Bean learns that her neighbor Ivy has a knack for magic, they team up to cast a spell on Bean’s older sister that will make her dance… forever!
- Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go (NETFLIX FAMILY): Cold, white mist. Clanking pipes. And an eerie voice that’s coming from the drain. Is the school bathroom… haunted? Ivy and Bean are on the case!
- Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance (NETFLIX FAMILY): Ivy and Bean sign up for ballet, only to learn they’ll be dancing in a recital in front of hundreds of people. Time to get out of it — tout suite!
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Season 1 🇨🇦
- You’re Nothing Special (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Life in Amaia’s new hometown starts to get a lot more interesting when a rumor spreads at school that she’s inherited her grandmother’s magical talents.
September 3
2022 | Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon Trailer (RATED R)
2022 | Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon...
- Little Women (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Three sisters, who only have each other and never enough money, get entangled in a conspiracy involving the rich and powerful.
September 4
- The Broken Hearts Gallery 🇨🇦
- Coraline 🇨🇦
- The Dressmaker 🇨🇦
- Marley 🇨🇦
- Seeking a Friend for the End of the World 🇨🇦
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run 🇨🇦
September 5
- Call the Midwife: Series 11 🇺🇸
- Cocomelon: Season 6 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Jump into a bright and colorful “CoComelon” world, where cute characters and kid-friendly tunes help little ones learn and grow!
- Once Upon a Small Town (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Against his wishes a veterinarian from the big city relocates to the countryside, where he meets a policewoman, a town insider with a friendly secret.
- Vampire Academy 🇺🇸
September 6
- Bee and PuppyCat (NETFLIX FAMILY): On a charming magical island, the impulsive Bee and her furry pal get up to all sorts of adventures while working for an intergalactic temp agency.
- Get Smart With Money (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Financial advisers share their simple tips on spending less and saving more with people looking to take control of their funds and achieve their goals.
- Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇧🇷): Brazilian comic Rodrigo Marques discusses a particularly crazy trip to a famous archipelago, his life traumas and more in this stand-up special.
- Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy (NETFLIX COMEDY): Sheng Wang makes his Netflix comedy special debut in Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy, marking Ali Wong’s directorial debut and filmed at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles. Sheng finds magic in the mundane as he discusses the upside to owning a juicer you don’t use, the secret to his posture, his heist dream team and much more.
- Untold: The Race of the Century (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The Australia II yacht crew looks back on the motivation, dedication and innovation that led to their historic victory at the 1983 America’s Cup.
September 7
- Chef’s Table: Pizza (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The long-running culinary hit returns with a season that’s all about the pizza pie. From Portland to Phoenix, Italy to Japan, go inside the kitchens of chefs whose creativity elevates this ordinary dish to an art form via their unique flavors, inspiring backgrounds, and passion for creating the perfect slice.
- Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳): When a suspect is found in a journalist’s murder, the case is considered closed until a secret diary suggests 13 more victims — and possible cannibalism.
September 8
- Entrapped (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇸): In this Trapped sequel, Andri and Hinrika dig into the murder of a cult member linked to a biker gang’s land dispute and a woman’s 2013 disappearance.
- Diorama (NETFLIX FILM 🇸🇪): As miscommunication and temptations abound, a couple’s once-passionate marriage slowly unravels, narrated through humorous dioramas.
