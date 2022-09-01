New on Netflix September 2-8: The devil comes to Ohio

As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between September 2-8th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in September if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix September 2-8th list which is headlined by the adaptation of Devil in Ohio, starring Emily Deschanel and Madeleine Arthur.

Coming soon in September

These titles are coming sometime in September, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵 ): In a dystopia riddled with corruption and cybernetic implants, a talented but reckless street kid strives to become a mercenary outlaw — an edgerunner.

): In a dystopia riddled with corruption and cybernetic implants, a talented but reckless street kid strives to become a mercenary outlaw — an edgerunner. Plan A Plan B (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳): When an earnest matchmaker moves into an office next to a cynical divorce attorney, their bitter conflict is complicated by a growing attraction.

Trauma: Seasons 1-5 🇨🇦

Who Likes My Follower? (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Three successful influencers each help one of their followers narrow down a field of dating prospects, hoping to trade digital likes for real-life love.

And now for the Netflix September 2-8th list:

September 2

September 3

Little Women (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Three sisters, who only have each other and never enough money, get entangled in a conspiracy involving the rich and powerful.

September 4

The Broken Hearts Gallery 🇨🇦

Coraline 🇨🇦

The Dressmaker 🇨🇦

Marley 🇨🇦

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World 🇨🇦

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run 🇨🇦

September 5

Call the Midwife: Series 11 🇺🇸

Cocomelon: Season 6 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Jump into a bright and colorful “CoComelon” world, where cute characters and kid-friendly tunes help little ones learn and grow!

Jump into a bright and colorful “CoComelon” world, where cute characters and kid-friendly tunes help little ones learn and grow! Once Upon a Small Town (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Against his wishes a veterinarian from the big city relocates to the countryside, where he meets a policewoman, a town insider with a friendly secret.

Vampire Academy 🇺🇸

September 6

Bee and PuppyCat (NETFLIX FAMILY): On a charming magical island, the impulsive Bee and her furry pal get up to all sorts of adventures while working for an intergalactic temp agency.

On a charming magical island, the impulsive Bee and her furry pal get up to all sorts of adventures while working for an intergalactic temp agency. Get Smart With Money (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Financial advisers share their simple tips on spending less and saving more with people looking to take control of their funds and achieve their goals.

Brazilian comic Rodrigo Marques discusses a particularly crazy trip to a famous archipelago, his life traumas and more in this stand-up special.

Brazilian comic Rodrigo Marques discusses a particularly crazy trip to a famous archipelago, his life traumas and more in this stand-up special. Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy (NETFLIX COMEDY): Sheng Wang makes his Netflix comedy special debut in Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy, marking Ali Wong’s directorial debut and filmed at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles. Sheng finds magic in the mundane as he discusses the upside to owning a juicer you don’t use, the secret to his posture, his heist dream team and much more.

The Australia II yacht crew looks back on the motivation, dedication and innovation that led to their historic victory at the 1983 America's Cup.

September 7

Chef’s Table: Pizza (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The long-running culinary hit returns with a season that’s all about the pizza pie. From Portland to Phoenix, Italy to Japan, go inside the kitchens of chefs whose creativity elevates this ordinary dish to an art form via their unique flavors, inspiring backgrounds, and passion for creating the perfect slice.

When a suspect is found in a journalist's murder, the case is considered closed until a secret diary suggests 13 more victims — and possible cannibalism.

September 8

Entrapped (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇸): In this Trapped sequel, Andri and Hinrika dig into the murder of a cult member linked to a biker gang’s land dispute and a woman’s 2013 disappearance.

As miscommunication and temptations abound, a couple's once-passionate marriage slowly unravels, narrated through humorous dioramas.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada September 2-8th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

Last Updated on September 1, 2022.