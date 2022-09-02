Exploring 7 ways AI is applied to technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an advancement in technology that involves programming technology to problem solve. It is the theory and development of computer programs that are capable of performing tasks and solving problems that would traditionally require human intelligence.

These computer programs use their ‘intelligence’ to engage in activities such as decision-making, speech recognition, visual perception and word translation. AI uses faster chips for deep learning, which is a technique to perform machine learning inspired by the brain’s own network of neurons. AI is already becoming a powerful force in technology that is applied in many ways to many industries.

1. Factory and warehouse systems

AI-related software has disrupted most aspects of the shipping and retail industries. AI systems have automated the entire shipping process, creating a learn-as-they-go scenario, and making things work more quickly and efficiently. Warehouses and factories are becoming safer and more productive as a result of AI interventions.

2. Streaming services

The movies and videos that you watch, and the music that you listen to, on your platforms provide users with incredible convenience. That they also provide recommendations for users, based on their choices, is artificial intelligence at work. It learns what your preferences are and then employs algorithms to come up with its recommendations.

3. Online shopping

The online shopping industry benefits from AI by employing the same design that streaming services use. Algorithms are combined with user preferences to create lists of recommendations. Like the streaming service scenario, options that you’ll presumably be interested in are placed directly in front of you, easily accessible and brought to the front of your mind without you having to think about them. Amazon and other retailers are always trying to improve their algorithms to learn more about you and your shopping habits.

4. Healthcare technology

AI has led to the creation of many new tools in various aspects of the healthcare industry. From developing medicines to diagnosing to monitoring patients, doctors, nurses, support staff and patients are all benefitting and will continue to as AI will doubtlessly keep spreading into other aspects of the industry.

Voice recognition technology employs AI to make everyday tasks easier.

5. Voice recognition

Siri and Alexa are two well-known examples of voice recognition technology, which is directed by artificial intelligence. Machine learning apps help voice recognition devices to learn about users and their preferences, to keep improving their performance. AI is also used to pull in answers to users’ questions or to perform given tasks.

6. Chatbots

A lot of websites employ chatbots, which usually pop up, introduce themselves and ask how they can help you. This is artificial intelligence strengthening those businesses’ customer service teams. Chatbots can answer generic questions without human intervention and can learn and adapt to certain responses and gather more information by which to manufacture a different output.

7. Educational tools

Students benefit from AI-run programs like citation finders and plagiarism checkers. These programs can read the words and then employ their vast databases to learn everything about and relvant to any word instantly. There’s no more bouncing back and forth from another tab or thumbing through a dictionary to ensure properly spelled words because AI has got it covered. Likewise, users don’t need to break out their copies of Strunk’s Elements of Style to mop up any grammatical errors because AI has got them covered there, too.

AI is the present and it is also the future. It’s spreading its awareness into myriad areas of technology and it doesn’t seem to have any limits to potential applications. It will continue to disrupt practices in different industries, improving life for shoppers, patients, shipping managers, healthcare professionals and pretty much everybody else.

