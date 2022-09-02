Razer Kishi V2 for iPhone now available

Back in June, Razer released the improved Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller for Android, one which was a shoo-in for an Editor’s Choice award here at Techaeris. A couple of months later, and the Razer Kishi V2 for iPhone is now available, offering the same upgrades and improvements as the Android version.

“We are bringing 16 years of Razer’s biggest innovations from PC and console gaming into the mobile iOS space with true, universal compatibility for iPhone gamers everywhere. Players on the iOS platform can expect an enhanced ultra-premium experience when using the Kishi V2 mobile controller engineered exclusively for the iPhone.” Richard Hashim, Razer’s Head of Mobile & Console Division

While the Razer Kishi for iPhone was a great first outing, like the Android version the Kishi V2 offers some vast improvements. Some of these include:

Console-Quality Controls: with microswitch buttons and d-pad, analog triggers, and programmable multifunction buttons

Universal Fit with Extendable Bridge: for seamless compatibility with all modern iPhones

for seamless compatibility with all modern iPhones Stream PC and Console Games: go beyond mobile gaming

go beyond mobile gaming Optimized for Maximum Performance: with ultra-low latency gameplay and passthrough charging

with ultra-low latency gameplay and passthrough charging Ergonomic Design: for a comfortable grip in a portable form factor

for a comfortable grip in a portable form factor Powered by the Free Razer Nexus app: for instant game discovery and management

The biggest change, in my opinion, is a more stable bridge. The new bridge offers up a more stable connection, makes it easier to insert and remove your iPhone, and is compatible with all modern iPhones. In addition, the controller is useable with a variety of (but not all) phone cases by removing the included rubber inserts.

The front and back of the Razer Kishi V2 mobile game controller for iPhone.

Razer also made some ergonomic and comfort changes to the design as well.

“The overall shape and feel of Kishi V2 is one of the most significant improvements from the previous model, and was a core focus of our development team. Kishi V2 was designed from the ground-up to not feel like gaming on a portable device. Instead, we wanted to make it feel like gaming on a console, while also being slim and sturdy enough to fit into a coat pocket. “The ergonomic and textured hand grips provide a natural hold that outperforms any other mobile controller, with a level of comfort rivaling console controllers.” Razer

Key specifications of the Razer Kishi V2 are:

Two analog thumbsticks with clickable buttons (L3/R3)

One D-pad with mechanical clicks

ABXY face buttons

Two triggers (L2/R2)

Two bumpers (L1/R1)

Two programmable multifunction buttons (L4/R4)

Menu and Options buttons

Share Button (requires Razer Nexus)

Razer Nexus App Button

Lightning connection

Lightning port for passthrough charging only

Length: 181mm | Height: 92mm | Depth: 33mm

Weight: 123g

Compatibility: iPhone 13 Series, iPhone 12 Series, iPhone 11 Series, iPhone X, XS, XS Max, XR, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, iPhone SE (1st and 2nd gen)

The Razer Kishi V2 for iPhone is available at Razer.com and authorized retailers like Amazon for $99.99 USD/€119.99. If you order from Amazon, you can also bundle the Kishi V2 with the Razer Opus X wireless headset or the 2nd Gen Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds for savings of between $30 and $50.

Be sure to check back soon for our full review!

What do you think about the Razer Kishi V2 mobile game controller for iPhone? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

