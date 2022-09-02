[IFA 2022] The new EcoFlow DELTA 2 is a 1kWh portable power station

Portable power stations are a rapidly growing segment of the tech market. This year we have ramped up our coverage of these valuable tools, and EcoFlow is one of the brands we’ve reviewed. The EcoFlow DELTA was a great unit, and at IFA 2022, EcoFlow announced the follow-up DELTA 2.

The new DELTA 2 has a 1800W AC output which should be suitable for running nearly any appliance at home. Possessing the capability to be recharged to 80% in just 50 minutes, supporting charging via solar panels, and capable of running 90% of all accessories, the DELTA 2 makes users feel at home whether they are camping outdoors or living off-grid in RVs and cabins.

“Building on the success of our original DELTA Portable Power Station, the EcoFlow DELTA 2 demonstrates our commitment to refining our existing technologies,” said Bruce Wang, CEO of EcoFlow. “A recharging speed seven times faster than the industry average, an up to 3KWh of expandable capacity, and a powerful output mean the DELTA 2 is an essential, modern-day appliance for all families. Whether used at home, outdoors or on the go, the DELTA 2 sets a new benchmark in eco-friendly power solutions.” EcoFlow

While boasting a large 1024Wh capacity, the EcoFlow DELTA 2 also benefits from an expandable capacity design for boosted performance. The DELTA 2 can also be combined with a DELTA 2 Extra Battery or DELTA Max Extra Battery, providing an impressive 2048Wh or 3040Wh of energy. The resulting extended run-time offers users a flexible option for on-demand energy, whether for everyday use or as an emergency power supply.

In addition to its compatibility with extra batteries, this power station functions across EcoFlow’s existing product ecosystem, comprehensively addressing power generation, storage, and usage. Comprising solar panels, the Wave Portable Air Conditioner, the Smart Generator, and many other products and accessories, the EcoFlow ecosystem seamlessly integrates with the DELTA 2 to free users from the restrictions of fixed power supplies.

The EcoFlow DELTA 2 will retail for US$999 and be available for order on the EcoFlow website on September 16.

Last Updated on September 2, 2022.